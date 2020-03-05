Men’s basketball earns bid to NAIA Division II men’s basketball national championship

Kokomo, Ind. – Despite a 70-65 loss in the RSC Championship against the IU East Red Wolves, the IU Kokomo Men's Basketball team has earned a bid to the NAIA National Championship to compete against No. 4 seed Madonna University on Wednesday, March 11 at 6:45 PM ET.
The 29th annual NAIA Division II Men's Basketball National Championship will be held in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the Sanford Pentagon for a 32-team, single elimination tournament on March 11-17.
This year's field consists of 24 automatic berths, seven at-large spots and one host berth. Automatic qualification is given to conference regular-season champions, regular-season runners-up, tournament champions or tournament runners-up depending on the league. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches' Top 25 Poll released today.
RSC Championship Overview:
The No. 22 IU Kokomo Cougars fell behind to the No. 23 IU East Red Wolves early, trailing 10-2 in the opening seven minutes of the game and 32-25 going into the break.
Not willing to let the game go, IU Kokomo locked in offensively and began to find its rhythm in the second half. The Cougars outscored the Red Wolves by a slight two-point advantage of 40 to 38 in the next 20 minutes, shooting at 45.5 percent while limiting IU East to a 39.7 percent from the floor.
IU Kokomo would open the frame with a 6-0 run to put the game back with one point, eventually taking a 60-57 lead at the 7:00 minute mark after Akil McClain scored eight straight points for the Cougars. In the final five minutes, the Red Wolves would tie the game at 60-60 after Garret Silcott executed at the foul line. IU Kokomo responded with five points to take a 65-64 lead with three minutes left to play, but IU East would add six points to the board for a 70-65 victory.
Senior Akil McClain led the Cougars with 22 points, while junior Desean Hampton registered 15 points and 18 boards for his eighth double-double in the past 10 games. Fellow junior Trequan Spivey was the final player to post double-digits in the scoring category with 14 points, also contributing a game-high of three assists and two steals.
IU Kokomo pulled down a total of 44 rebounds, while gaining 11 points off of IU East's 10 turnovers. Additionally, the Cougars took a slight 5-4 advantage in blocks led by Hampton with three and registered six steals on the night.
"I thought our guys fought hard and we certainly had opportunities in the last five minutes, but we ultimately came up empty on a few key posessions", said Head Coach Eric Echelbarger. "I am thrilled that for the second year in a row we have qualified for the NAIA National Championships! This season has seen our guys persevere and thrive in the midst of many obstacles that have come our way. We are excited to play our best basketball on the NAIA's biggest stage."
The IU Kokomo Men's Basketball team will travel to Sioux Falls, South Dakota for the NAIA National Championship to compete against Madonna University on Wednesday, March 11 at 6:45 PM ET. The Crusaders have a current overall record of 25-8, 14-6 in the WHAC.
