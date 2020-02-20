Men’s basketball drops heartbreaker to IU Southeast, 77-67

The IU Kokomo Men's Basketball team came up short in the final minutes of the RSC West Division Championship against Indiana University Southeast, 76-67, on Tuesday evening to guarantee the Cougars a number two seed in the division.
Senior Akil McClain and junior Desean Hampton both recorded double-doubles on the night, with McClain putting up a game-high of 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Hampton adding 13 points and a game-high of 17 rebounds. Junior Trequan Spivey tallied 11 points to go along with three rebounds and two assists, while sophomore Darian Porch was the final Cougar to reach double-digits with 10 points.
IU Kokomo had a strong night at the foul line shooting at 91.7 percent (11-12). The Cougars outrebounded the Grenadiers 49 to 40, while forcing IU Southeast into four turnovers. IU Kokomo registered four blocks and two steals, led by Desean Hampton with two blocks and Billie Webster and Allante Harper with one steal each.
The Cougars kept a slight lead over the Grenadiers a majority of the first half, until the final two minutes where IU Southeast put up six straight points for a 40-35 lead going into the break.
IU Kokomo would regain its lead at the 12:52 minute mark in the second half after Akil McClain went good for three points assisted by Trequan Spivey to put the Cougars up 51-49.
IU Kokomo would keep its lead until the final four minutes of the contest, where the Grenadiers would pull together offensively for a late rally to defeat the Cougars 77-67.
The IU Kokomo Men's Basketball team will conclude the regular season with its final game against Brescia University on February 22 at 3:00 PM ET. The Cougars defeated the Bearcats earlier this season by a 14-point advantage of 73-59. Brescia has a current overall record of 9-18, 4-11 RSC.
