Men’s basketball claims share of RSC West Division with program record 24th win

Kokomo, Ind. – The IU Kokomo Men's Basketball team defeated Brescia University on Senior Day with a regular season-ending score of 94-75 to tie the River States Conference West Division championship and take the number two seed in the RSC Tournament. IU Kokomo logged a program-best of 24 wins this season, only allowing three losses in RSC competition for an overall record of 13-3.
Junior Trequan Spivey led the charge with a game-high of 24 points, shooting 7-of-9 from the field and 9-of-10 at the foul line. Senior Akil McClain followed with 22 points, 12 of which came from beyond the arc. Junior Desean Hampton logged his seventh-straight double-double with 15 points and a team-high of 11 rebounds, while senior Bryce Hudson added 10 points off the bench.
The Cougars and Bearcats both tallied 36 rebounds, with IU Kokomo taking a nine to three advantage off the offensive glass. IU Kokomo charted three blocks and 14 steals, led by Hampton with two blocks and junior Allante Harper with four steals. The Cougars forced the Bearcats into a game-high of 26 turnovers, converting 22 points off of Brescia's offensive errors.
The Bearcats took a slight lead in the opening five minutes, but IU Kokomo would tie the game up three times before taking a 19-17 lead at the 10:56 minute mark. The Cougars would then go on an 8-0 run to separate themselves from Brescia with points from Hudson, Harper, and Hampton. IU Kokomo would not drop its lead for the rest of the first half, going into the break with a nine-point advantage of 51-42.
The Cougars would continue to push offensively, taking a 76-55 lead 10 minutes into the second half. IU Kokomo would lock in 18 more points to close out the season with a 94-75 victory over Brescia for the Cougars 24th win of the season.
The IU Kokomo Men's Basketball team will enter into post-season play, hosting the opening round of the River States Conference Tournament with a quarter final game against Point Park University on February 26 at 7:00 PM ET. The Cougars defeated the Pioneers earlier this season with a score of 86-82. Point Park finished out its season with an overall record of 15-15,7-8 RSC.
