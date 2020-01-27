Men’s basketball bounces back with 86-72 victory over Ohio Christian

Senior guard Akil McClain made a season-high of six three-pointers and finished with 29 points to help lead No. 12 IU Kokomo to an 86-72 win over Ohio Christian University on Saturday afternoon at Cougar Gym.
The Cougars finished out the game shooting 55.2 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from beyond the arc, while the Trailblazers were limited to 38.7 percent shooting, which included going just 6-of-19 on three-pointers.
McClain went 11-of-14 from the field and 6-of-7 on three-pointers, while leading IU Kokomo in rebounds with a game-high of eight. Junior guard Allante Harper followed with 20 points in 20 minutes coming off the bench. Sophomore guard Ditwan Gary (DT) added 12 points in the scoring category and led the Cougars with a season-high of nine assists. Junior forward Desean Hampton was the final Cougar to earn double figures with 10 points, while putting on strong defensive performance with a season-high of five blocks.
As a team, IU Kokomo totaled 35 rebounds and converted 16 points off of 14 turnovers by Ohio Christian. The Cougars took a six to three advantage over the Trailblazers in blocks and tallied a game-high of five steals led by Akil McClain with two.
IU Kokomo set the tone early with a 22-12 lead over Ohio Christian in the opening 10 minutes of competition with Akil McClain putting up 11 of the 22 points.
The Cougars took their largest lead of the half at the 3:44 minute mark after Ditwan Gary secured two points in free throws to put IU Kokomo up 35-19. The Cougars lead would carry into halftime with the score at 42-33.
IU Kokomo continued with its offensive momentum in the second half, building a 20-point cushion in the final three minutes of the contest. The Cougars would coast to an 86-72 victory over Ohio Christian to move to 18-4 this season.
The IU Kokomo Men's Basketball team will travel to Ohio to compete against the University of Rio Grande on Thursday, January 30 at 7:30 PM ET. The Cougars defeated the Red Storm 84-74 last season. Rio Grande has a current overall record of 11-13, 4-6 RSC.
