Men’s basketball advances to RSC semi-finals dominating Point Park 97-63

Kokomo, Ind. – Junior Trequan Spivey registered a game-high of 19 points to guide the IU Kokomo Men's Basketball team past Point Park University, 97-63, in the quarterfinals of the River States Conference Tournament on Wednesday night at Cougar Gym.
Senior Akil McClain followed with 17 points and a game-high four assists, while fellow senior Bryce Hudson tallied 14 points and a season-high of nine rebounds off the bench. Junior Billie Webster was the final Cougar to post double digits with 12 points, shooting 5-of-8 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.
IU Kokomo shot at 54.5 percent (36-66) from the floor and 45 percent (9-20) in the three-pointers, while the Pioneers shot at 42.9 percent (24-56) from the field and 37.5 percent (9-24) from beyond the arc. The Cougars converted 27 points off of Point Park's 23 turnovers, also outrebounding the Pioneers 43 to 25. Defensively, junior Desean Hampton recorded 4-of-5 blocks for IU Kokomo, while Aklil McClain contributed a game-high of four steals with Bryce Hudson adding three.
The Cougars put the game away early, taking a 22-point advantage over Point Park in the opening 15 minutes of the contest. This lead would carry on into the break with IU Kokomo locking in a score of 45-27.
Returning to the court, the Cougars would continue to dominate offensively, eventually taking their biggest lead of 41 points at the 4:35 minute mark after Akil McClain nailed a three-pointer to put the score at 91-50. IU Kokomo would coast to the final buzzer, putting up six more points to defeat Point Park 97-63 for a spot in the River States Conference semi-finals.
The IU Kokomo Men's Basketball team will take to the road to compete against the West Virginia Institute of Technology in the River States Conference Tournament Semi-Finals on Saturday, February 29 at 3:00 PM ET. The Golden Bears defeated the Cougars earlier this season with a score of 77-71. WVU Tech has a current overall record of 23-7, 15-1 RSC.
