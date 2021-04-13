Memorial Gym named a Top 10 best gym in the state by Visit Indiana

When every NCAA tournament team converged in Indianapolis for March Madness, a slew of historical venues from Hinkle Fieldhouse to Bankers Life Fieldhouse were chosen to host the games, and that gave Visit Indiana an idea.

Since Indiana is the basketball mecca of the U.S., Visit Indiana decided to name the 10 best high school basketball cathedrals in the state, with the help of Hoosiers voting for their favorites during three weeks in March. More than 67,000 votes were cast for more than 67 different gyms in the state, and after voting finished on April 1, Kokomo Memorial Gym finished in the Top 10.

“Memorial Gym means so much to our community and our school corporation, so it’s an honor to be in the top 10,” said Kokomo High School Athletic Director Nick Sale. “Obviously we think Memorial Gym is the best one in the state, but obviously there’s a lot of cool gyms in the state of Indiana. We’re just happy to be part of that list.”

Memorial Gym landed the No. 9 spot.

Sale said Kokomo is privileged to be in the North Central Conference, which features many standout gyms. In fact, all of the gyms in the conference finished in the Top 25. When a lot of these gyms were built in the late ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s, basketball was premier in the state, Sale said.

Like those gyms, Memorial Gym was built in 1949, and Sale said it’s humbling to have such history passed down from generation to generation.

“A lot of our players, you know, their parents, grandparents have played there before. That’s the one really cool things about the Kokomo community is we have such a legacy of people, and it seems like it trickles down throughout the families for generations. So I think you’re just taught that from an early age. If you’re from Kokomo and your family has went there, you know how special Memorial Gym was and what it means to everybody,” Sale said.

Former Wildkat Jim Rayl said Memorial Gym is iconic with Indiana basketball. He said kids today probably have a skewed perception of the gym because they’ve likely never seen a truly full house there.

Back in the day, each game would sell out or come close to it, especially if it was a sectional or regional game, he said. Today, central Indiana remains the heart of Indiana basketball, he said, and it’s all because of the communities.

“Basically it’s just because of the communities each of North Central Conference teams are in. They’re big communities, but they’re also communities where everybody supports the local team. You go down to Indianapolis, and there are so many schools in Indianapolis. I remember playing at North Central High School, and they might have had 500 people at the game. Whereas North Central would come to Kokomo and play, and we’d have 3,000 to 3,500 at the games,” Rayl said.

The gym now is home to a different team, the Kokomo BobKats as part of The Basketball League.

Kokomo BobKats Coach Cliff Levingston said he’s thrilled to have the opportunity to play in such a historic venue. There’s not a better place in the area to host the city’s new professional basketball team.

He said he feels the energy from players of the past and the blood, sweat, and tears they’ve shed while pouring their hearts into the game of basketball in Memorial Gym.

“It's the old Indiana basketball that I look forward to because it's one of those things when you walk in the gym you feel the hairs stand up on your arms and the back of your neck,” Levingston said. “When I played, that was my biggest thrill was to play in those gyms with the historic games that were played there, the historic players that played on those floors, just like Memorial Gym.”

Whether it’s reflecting on past years and the nostalgia oozing from the building or looking to the future and introducing new professional teams, it is clear Memorial Gym is the true church of basketball in Kokomo. With a jumbotron, 7,200 seats, and multiple entrances resembling a college-sized arena, Memorial Gym is one of the best gyms in the state, and Visit Indiana agreed.