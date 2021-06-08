McPike's Damion Torres is having a massive breakout season

A star is emerging on the McPike Astros major league K.U.B.S. team at Championship Park and taking a big leap compared to previous years, according to Head Coach and Major League President Chris Beatty.

Damion Torres is that emerging star. For four years, he was just another guy on the McPike team, but this year he's made an astronomical jump, Beatty said.

"He's never made an all-star team," Beatty said. "But this year he's leading our team, a team with five kids that plays travel ball, in hitting with a .600 batting average, 21 hits, four home runs, and seven triples."

Torres also has 18 RBIs and counting, Beatty said. For Torres, baseball always has been his favorite sport, he said, and to be excelling this year has been a special experience.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

"Probably my favorite moment was when I hit my first home run," Torres said. "It feels really really cool."

The McPike team has been playing together for years. There's a family-type feel between the players, Beatty said, and it translates to success on the field. As the players age and develop their skills together, that chemistry only grows between them.

It's been a good year, Torres said, and he hopes to ride the momentum into the city league tournament coming up.

"It's such a good story for a kid having a breakout season," Beatty said. "This is one of the things that I love about youth baseball. You get to see kids progress over a period of four to eight years and be a part of that development. It's been a pleasure to watch Damion mature into a great baseball player, from never making an all-star team to being one of the best hitters in all of Kokomo. It speaks to his raw talent and his willingness to stick with it and work through the struggles. If you work hard, and, most importantly, be coachable, good things will happen when it all comes together."