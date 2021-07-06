McKenna Layden commits to Purdue

Despite having two years left with the Tigers, the youngest Layden has committed to play at the next level and will join her sister in the Big Ten.

Northwestern sophomore basketball star McKenna Layden announced on Twitter that she will continue her athletic and academic journey at Purdue University, following in her sister Madison Layden’s footsteps and teaming back up with her after she finishes her two years as an upperclassman for the Tigers.

Simply put, Layden called it a dream come true.

"It’s definitely super exciting. I’ve always wanted to play college basketball, so this is for sure a dream come true," Layden said.

Layden made a big jump in her sophomore season. She went from averaging six points as a freshman to 22.9 points per game as a sophomore, along with 8.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 3.5 steals, according to MaxPreps.

Staying close to her family at home went into her decision as well, along with playing with her sister, Madison.

"I definitely wanted to stay close to home so my family could still come to my games and so I could still go back home and visit. I haven’t always been a Purdue fan, but the last few years we have obviously become big fans," Layden said. "Being able to play with Madison again was a factor, but I would say the things that brought me to Purdue the most is the coaching staff, players, and the university itself."

With two years left at Northwestern to continue to develop her skills, Layden said she will cherish the time left while having her parents, Kathie and Jeff Layden, as coaches but knows she won't ever lose their guidance in her basketball journey.

"They definitely have a big part in it. I’ve had the opportunity to grow up in the gym because of my mom’s coaching. I will definitely miss them a lot as coaches but thankful I still have two more years to cherish more memories," she said.

Northwestern Coach Kathie Layden said she couldn't be prouder of her girls.

"We are extreme excited for the girls to have the opportunity to play together again at Purdue. Having them close enough to home so our family, friends, and those who have supported them can continue to attend games is special for sure," Kathie said. "Purdue is a fantastic university that will offer them the opportunity to play basketball at a high level and achieve their career goals. They will be coached by great coaches who push them on and off the court to be the best they can be."

Having two Division I daughters in the Big Ten is surreal but didn't come without an abundance of hard work and dedication, Kathie said.

Kokomo residents and Northwestern fans are lucky to have had two Laydens to watch for years, and it's exciting to think of what Layden can accomplish with her time left with the Tigers and beyond.