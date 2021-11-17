Marching Panthers once again state champions

One team at Western High School has a lengthy list of state championships on the field over a 15-year span, and in a craft that demands discipline, athleticism and extreme team coordination, the program’s consistency and excellence is impressive.

The Marching Panthers were named ISSMA Class C state champions on Nov. 6 in the state finals at Lucas Oil Stadium, the program’s 18th title. It’s customary for the Panthers to be right in the mix at the end of the season.

Since 2007, the team has either finished first or second place, establishing what would be a dynasty in any other sport. The only second-place finishes in that time span came in 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2018. Every other year, the Panthers have brought home the gold. Band director Jonah Andreatta has been with the team for three years, but said the “gold standard” culture has been in place since the late 1970s.

“For a lot of these kids, not only have they seen their peers work hard and be just totally dedicated to the marching band, but they saw their parents do it, their parents’ friends and siblings do it, their grandparents do it. And so it’s really just been totally ingrained in the community that there is a level of excellence that’s expected from the band,” Andreatta said.

He said the program never really emphasizes winning or losing, but success comes as a result of doing what the team is supposed to do. The expectations, watered by years and years of peak success, have grown quite high for the band members with each class.

“We teach them that they should have those expectations for themselves as well,” Andreatta said.

What made this year championship-worthy was how strong the group was musically after taking a year off from competing last season. The band, 104 members total, took time to perfect the craft, so when competition returned in 2021, the return home from Lucas Oil Stadium would be yet another celebratory one. Though the team has grown used to this type of success, winning a state championship is always a big deal for the kids, Andreatta said.

After winning the state championship in 2019, the pandemic forced a break, but the Panthers didn’t miss a step in 2021. The Panthers have won state championships in 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021.

There was some apprehension about the strength of the group due to missing a year, but once the team got the music right, the visual and performative aspect of being a champion caught up quickly, he said, and the team was rolling once again.

“It was a different learning curve this season, but the kids were eager to get back into it. I mean, when you have a program that has the tradition that this one does and the history that this one does, the kids come with a certain level of dedication,” he said. “Being off last year, they definitely understood it and they were fired up and ready to go this season.”

For more from Andreatta, check out the Q&A below.

Q. How is the state championship scored or judged?

A: We have a panel of six judges. Two are music performance judges, two are visual performance judges, and two are effect judges, so basically judging how the two sides work together. To a certain level, the whole “this band is better than that band” thing applies really pretty much only to the technique and performance.

Q: If I’m a state judge watching the Western Marching Panthers, how do I know the team is championship-worthy?

A: We have a really high level of training musically, both inside the classroom and outside the classroom, just constantly challenging our kids to be better musicians in all areas, not just in marching band. That really, really bleeds over onto the field and helps us be stronger in that area. And then from a visual standpoint, it’s just making sure everybody is doing everything the same way. Uniformity and consistency are the key words, especially as the season goes on. It’s just always focusing on the fundamentals for those kids and making sure they’re holding themselves to the highest standards of performance.

Q: How does judging marching bands differ from scoring, say, more “traditional” sports?

A: Once you get to a certain level, the top two or three bands in every competitive class are always really, really up there in terms of the uniformity and the consistency. And there is a certain amount of subjectivity that comes with doing a competitive art form, and so some of the explanation of scores could be just judges’ aesthetics, which is why we don’t really do the whole winning/losing thing. It’s just being the best version of yourself as possible. But of course the cleaner you are, the further ahead you get.

Q: How is the craft itself similar to other sports?

A: You see this in top-level athletes as well. You want the performers to be going through the motions in such a way that it just looks graceful and it looks artful. You want it to sound that way and you want it to look that way, and you want those two sides to really marry each other. So if you’re a state finals level judge, you’re looking for all those things to be happening. Everyone is firing on all cylinders. Everyone has that same kind of grace to the way that they’re moving across the field. That’s what they’re looking for.

Q: How much athleticism goes into marching band?

A: There’s a huge level of athleticism to it. The kids, maybe they’re not actually running, although in our show they were actually running at times. But I mean they’re moving around the field at upwards of 180 beats per minute, which means that they’re going so fast that their feet are going to hit the field 180 times per minute. They’re moving at massive step sizes. They’re performing intricate choreography, and they’re doing all of this while they’re playing their instruments at an advanced level. So, I mean the amount of muscle development, the amount of breath support, the amount of abdominal support to play an instrument regardless, but to do so while moving and weaving and dancing around is incredibly high.

Q: Is there celebration when you win yet again, or is this just to be accepted at Western now?

A: I think it’s a little bit of both. I think it depends on when we are celebrating. So immediately after the performance, I gathered the kids in the lot just outside Lucas Oil Stadium, and that was a celebration in and of itself. We didn’t know the results yet and we hadn’t yet gone to the awards ceremony, but they did what they were supposed to do and they felt great about the performance and they did a fantastic job. And it was clear while they were performing how moved the audience was and that itself is a reward.