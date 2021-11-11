Lowry’s love of sports blesses Kokomo airwaves

Though he didn’t play sports in high school, Chris Lowry knew he wanted to make a life covering them by the time he graduated from Northwestern in 2004, leading him to Ball State University and its esteemed telecommunications program.

Before Lowry was on the air covering local games, the sports director at WIOU-AM 1350, the ESPN affiliate station in Kokomo, he was an aspiring broadcaster with zero experience going into a prestigious program at Ball State. Pursuing a major in telecommunications and a minor in sports studies, he was ready to dive in. He had grown up playing baseball, and always had a huge love for sports and sports radio, particularly.

“My dad was a big sports guy, so I grew up a huge sports fan. I would fall asleep listening on the radio to WIOU. I’d listen to the IU games with Don Fischer. And I would listen to Mark Boyle on the Pacers network. And I would even, at night, be able to pick up other AM stations across the country,” Lowry said. “I just fell asleep listening to play-by-play guys, and just thought it would be a cool thing to do.”

Immediately Lowry got involved in Ball State’s college radio program, deejaying a little bit and dipping his toes in the industry. But he was hooked long before he ever got his first experience on-air, dreaming as a kid of one day being on the other side of the microphone.

In just his second semester in the spring of 2005, Lowry called his first Ball State baseball game. After that, it was off to the races, and he either was the play-caller or the color commentator for the baseball team for four seasons, along with calling Yorktown High School football for two seasons.

In his senior season, Lowry got to call Ball State football games. This was a different animal altogether, he said, but it was a blast. In January of 2008, Lowry made the trip to the International Bowl between Ball State and Rutgers in Toronto.

He was involved in Cardinal Sports Live, a weekly television program at Ball State, and also was a beat reporter for the tennis team for a semester. In short, he couldn’t get enough sports, and had found his future. Returning to Kokomo after college, it was a local sports paradise.

“Especially now, we’ve got teams like the Kokomo BobKats, which were just a blast to call this year. But yeah [at WIOU] we cover seven schools. We cover all five in Howard County and both in Tipton County, so there’s usually a good team in the area that I can carry for a long way in the postseason. And I love being able to do baseball, basketball and football, because each sport brings out a different skillset that you need to call on the radio. And I love calling radio because you have to be so much more description than you do on television,” Lowry said.

After graduating in 2008, Lowry worked in Jasper until March 2010 before returning to Kokomo. He promptly started at WIOU as a salesperson and sports director until 2012, when he stepped away from his sales role and focused strictly on calling the games.

Over the years Lowry has been blessed to have several favorite moments to both have witnessed and been a part of, he said, adding the richness of sports history and quality of play persists year in and year out. Though he can’t choose a favorite sport, basketball is the one he feels he thrives at the most. But then again, he loves a postseason baseball game. And then again, he loves how every Friday night during football season feels huge.

“It’s just nice to be able to work with a variety of different sports, so I don’t really have a favorite. My favorite is, I guess, whatever season we’re in,” he said.

A few gems that linger in Lowry’s mind include the Ball State bowl game in Toronto, where Lowry said he caught a pass from Doug Flutie on the field before the game. The 2011 Kokomo Wildkats boys basketball team that made state, Lowry said he’d never forget that one.

“That was an unbelievable run. When D.J. Balentine hit the game-winner at semi-state against Munster, that was an all-time game. But I’ve been fortunate to call quite a few state championship contests. Tri-Central football. I helped out with Tipton football, Kokomo football. There was a Kokomo football semi-state game I’ll always remember against Michigan City where they won it in the pouring rain in 2017,” Lowry said.

In summer of 2011, the Indiana All-Stars were at Kokomo Memorial Gym, and it was the juniors vs. the seniors. Lowry said it was a stacked exhibition game, with names like Gary Harris, Yogi Ferrell, D.J. Balentine, Glenn Robinson and Kellen Dunham.

Though he’s called games at Lucas Oil Stadium, Victory Field, Gainbridge Fieldhouse (formerly Bankers Life Fieldhouse) and others, there's something so special and intimate about Kokomo and the city’s teams and facilities, Lowry said.

“Kokomo is so fortunate. I talk about that with some of the coaches and players as well. Some of these facilities, you think about places like Memorial Gym, Municipal Stadium and Walter Cross Field, I mean it doesn’t get a whole lot better than that. Unbelievable facilities right there. And we’re seeing more and more facilities improving. There’s turf out there at Northwestern and Taylor for football. Northwestern baseball as well. A lot of these facilities are getting nicer than they were, even when I was growing up around here, so it’s nice to be able to do that,” he said.

The best part of Lowry’s job is there are sure to be more treasured moments in the future. Sports is a never-ending machine churning out beautiful human stories, and Lowry is fortunate enough to be the storyteller.

Kokomo is the beneficiary, and with Lowry on the mic, the great sports put on the field will come to life through his voice, making sure those who couldn’t make it to the game never miss out. Lowry wanted to thank his color commentators and partners-in-crime, Mike Brazel (baseball), Andy Dicken (football), and Andrew Miller (basketball), and added he couldn’t be the broadcaster he is today without them.