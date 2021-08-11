Lori Elson tabbed top assistant for Cougar volleyball program

IU Kokomo head volleyball coach Heather Hayes is excited to announce the promotion of Lori Elson, as the programs top assistant.
Elson has a wealth of volleyball experience, coaching across many levels for 33 years and is the club director of Grant County Volleyball Club (GCVC). Along with coaching, Elson has been a Physical Education/Health instructor at Mississinewa High School in Gas City, Indiana for 30 years.
"Lori and I have been talking for years about her joining our staff in a bigger capacity," said Hayes. "I am beyond excited to work with her more closely in the coming years. She brings such a wealth of knowledge and experience that will make for great conversations and debates in the office that I know will help our players, program, and me as a coach grow."
Elson's club (GCVC) is used as platform to raise money and awareness for organ donation after losing a former player of hers and coincidentally her daughter's best friend.
It was started just a few months before Emilie passed away and she was an organ donor. GCVC hosts a tournament every year that with sole purpose to raise awareness and funds.
Other coaching experience includes three years as an assistant at Indiana Wesleyan University, Munciana Volleyball Club, and Mississinewa High School.
