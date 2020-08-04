Looking back on Mr. Baseball

“Circus” John Byers had a long career in baseball across the Midwest and east coast, but, in addition to being a talented baseball player, the Kokomo community remembered him as someone who helped youth develop and sharpen their own baseball skills.

Wilbur Slabaugh, one of Byers’ protégés, remembered Byers helping boys at the ballpark every night there was a game.

At the time, Kokomo had four teams within the city’s league: Lions Club, Kokomo Tribune, Phi-Delt, and Meadowbrook. Slabaugh, then a 10-year-old boy on the Lions Club team, had a fond memory of Byers showing him how he still could play with a broken arm.

“I had a broken arm. He said, ‘Well, you can play.’ (I said) ‘No, my arm’s broke.’ He said, ‘No, you can bunt.’ So he taught me how to bunt,” said Slabaugh, 90. “It put me back in the ball game is what it did. He put me in right-field because there wasn’t that many balls out there, so I got to play some. Otherwise I wouldn’t have ever played that year.”

Byers did not allow his players to smoke, drink alcohol, use profanity, or fight, and he encouraged punctuality and fair play. Not only was he trying to shape the boys into great baseball players but also great people as well, according to a quote from his headstone located in Crown Point Cemetery in Kokomo.

“I returned here to take up an interest in helping young boys become good baseball players and good men. After years in this kind of work, I found it’s usually not the child’s fault that he does wrong but the older people around him,” Byers' headstone reads.

Byers’ was born in Pulaski, Tenn. His birth date is not known for certain, but it is estimated to be around 1870. Byers had a storied history that wasn't always about baseball. As a child in the 1870s, he starred as a horse thief in the Buckskin Wild West show in Kentucky. Between 1880 and 1887, he was with the Frank James Wild West Show where he played a Mexican thief named "Chico," the Sells and Down Circus, the Barnum and Bailey Circus, the John Robinson Circus, and Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show. From 1887 to 1889, he rode the rails in boxcars.

In 1890, he worked on a Kentucky farm and got his first taste of baseball in 1893 with the Indianapolis Ben Hur team. From 1894 to 1898, he worked on steamboats on the Mississippi River, and from there he went to West Virginia and worked for a salt company. Afterward, he moved to Pittsburgh, Pa., and in 1902, he played for the Washington Giants.

Byers played on and managed numerous Negro league baseball teams, including the Peru Specials (1909), the Brooklyn club in the Illinois-Missouri League (1910), Louisville Cubs (1911), Havana Stars of Chicago (1912), Royal Giants of Chicago (1913), South Bend Giants (1914), Cleveland Royals (1915), Buffalo, N.Y., club (1916), All-Nations of Kalamazoo, Mich. (1917), Grand Rapids Athletics (1918), Lions Black Devils of Kokomo (1920), H. and B. Giants of Kokomo (1921), Western Black Socks of West Virginia (1922), Circus Giants of Columbus, Ohio (1923-1925), Columbus Panhandle Keystones (1926-27), Circus Giants of Portsmouth, Ohio (1928), and Circus Giants of Kokomo (1929).

After performing in the circus in Peru, Byers came to Kokomo for the first time in 1919. During his time in the City of Firsts, he spearheaded a few minor league teams in the city, such as Kokomo Advertisers, Western Black Sox, Kokomo C.N.B., Kokomo Hoosier Brass Works (H. and B.) Giants, Kokomo All-Nations Yankees, Kokomo Specials, Aces, B. and W., and the previously-mentioned Circus Giants.

By 1930, Byers remained permanently in Kokomo and supported himself by working odd jobs, playing and managing local teams, and helping coach children at Foster Park. Slabaugh remembered how well-liked he was by all of the players.

“Really, he made his life at the ballpark with the kids … He was a great guy … He was just everybody’s buddy,” Slabaugh said.

Additionally, Slabaugh said Byers made several of the boys fantastic ballplayers who otherwise might not have reached their full potential.

“There was several boys that were pretty decent ballplayers at that time, and he made them a lot better ball players and probably put them on high school teams and things, first-string, not just played high school ball, but played freshman year through,” Slabaugh said.

On Oct. 13, 1942, Byers was featured in Ripley’s Believe It Or Not for still pitching regularly at the age of 72. In a Kokomo Tribune article from approximately the same time, Byers cut down a well-known elm tree in the city, stating he did it for exercise.

“I am 70 years old and did the chopping as easily as a young man. I am the oldest baseball player in Kokomo. Say, I’m going to tell you a secret. I did all this chopping for the exercise of it, to fit me the better for next season’s baseball,” Byers said in a previous Tribune article.

In a Kokomo Tribune article from Oct. 30, 1950, Lee “Deke” Noble, a former sports writer and announcer, remembered an exciting baseball game at Highland Park when Byers played every position on the team.

“Old Circ pulled the baseball classic long before Babe Ruth … Finally, in the last half of the ninth inning, he was at bat. Suddenly, he stepped out of the box, turned toward the stand, doffed his cap, and made a deep bow. ‘Ladies and gentlemen,’ he said, ‘I am now going to hit a home run.’

“And to the astonishment of everyone present, he did it. He planted the next ball right in the middle of the creek. I never hear that Babe Ruth story without thinking about our own Circus John who did it long before the Babe,” Noble said.

Byers suffered an ankle injury in the early 1950s, hindering his physical ability. He was tried on a charge of assault for throwing open a door to a restaurant, causing it to come in contact with another person. Explaining he had a sore foot that he was trying to safeguard, the judge withheld judgment. His mind began to fail by the mid-1950s. In 1954, he lost his home to a fire.

On Nov. 16, 1960, Kokomo’s father of youth baseball died at Booker Watts Nursing Home in Indianapolis of bronchopneumonia caused by arteriosclerosis. He was reportedly buried in his baseball uniform.