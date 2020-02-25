Looking back: Kokomo girls’ basketball of early-1990s

In light of the current Northwestern girls’ basketball team on the road to state, former players of the two-time back-to-back state champions from Kokomo Tiffany Longworth-Boruff and Misty Oliver reminisced about their glory days on the court in the early-1990s.
The first trip to state (1992), Longworth-Boruff and Oliver were juniors, where the Lady Kats (25-1) defeated Bedford-North Lawrence (26-0), 50-47 at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis. According to Longworth-Boruff, the Kokomo team was considered the “underdogs,” with the Lady Stars predicted to win, but when the Lady Kats pulled through, it made the experience especially meaningful.
However, this made for more pressure in the next season, according to both Longworth-Boruff and Oliver.
“I think we were under quite a bit of pressure to win it back-to-back because immediately when we won the first one, that’s when everybody started saying, ‘Back-to-back. They’re going to win another one.’ I feel like there was some pressure there on us to repeat,” Oliver said.
The following year back at Market Square Arena, the Lady Kats (26-1) defeated McCutcheon (22-4), 70-60. With a starting lineup of seniors Longworth-Boruff, Oliver, and Cari Stover, as well as juniors Debbie Benziger and Stephanie Fishvogt, the entire town of Kokomo was dressed in hot pink in the stands to cheer the girls on.
The whole week leading up to the game was filled with activities at Kokomo High School to get the student body pumped up for Saturday’s big game.
“There’s so many good memories. It was exciting. I remember that week. You’re just preparing for the game coming up and had that whole week. Kokomo High School just did a great job. Our athletic director at the time, Jim Callane, he was phenomenal at creating, speaking for myself, just a wonderful experience. Got the students involved. Had pep rallies. Did some really cool things. He put together a group of senior boys to dribble a basketball all the way to Market Square Arena from Kokomo … Just to come home to that many people is just unbelievable … There’s just nothing like it,” Longworth-Boruff said.
Additionally, Oliver added she remembered receiving gifts like flowers and balloons at school every day that week. The cheerleaders at the time decorated the basketball girls’ lockers and even their bedrooms at home.
Oliver remembered traveling to Indianapolis a couple of days early and staying in a hotel with her teammates. Typically not an experience they normally had, she said the team was excited to make the most out of the few days, including practicing shots in Market Square Arena before game day.
Mike McCroskey, the head coach at the time, made sure the team was prepared, complete with a scouting report, Longworth-Boruff said.
When asked if the 1992-1993 Kokomo girls’ team could beat the 2019-2020 Northwestern girls’ team, both Longworth-Boruff and Oliver agreed it would be done.
Longworth-Boruff said the Lady Kats’ team had a sense of “grit” a competitiveness that led them to always find a way to win. Both women said their team had more “depth” on their roster, compared to the current Lady Tigers.
“If you know our basketball team, and you’re familiar with Northwestern’s basketball team, once you start writing down the match-ups, they are not near as deep as we were. We were very deep. We had four Indiana All-Stars and five players that got Division I scholarships. I think the match-ups would be huge. I don’t think they could match up with us,” Oliver said.
Longworth-Boruff said the Kokomo team did not have a prominent post-player like the Lady Tigers currently do, but they relied on everyone’s good ball-handling skills and ability to play multiple positions to succeed, adding that the ’93 team’s defense would give Northwestern trouble.
Oliver commented on how the physicality of the game of basketball has changed since her high school days.
“I think that it’s just a much different game these days than what we played. We played with guys. That’s how we got good. We played down at the park. We played with the guys. We were physical. I think that’s what’s missing from high school girls’ basketball these days,” Oliver said.
However, Oliver said there are players on the former Lady Kats’ team that could compare to the current Northwestern team. Senior Kendall Bostic of the Lady Tigers’ is similar to both Benziger and Stover, she said, in how they all were big rebounders and did the “cleanup” work for their teams. Additionally, Oliver compared senior Madison Layden of Northwestern to Longworth-Boruff, stating they were very compatible as they were both great shooters who could see the floor well.
Both Longworth-Boruff and Oliver said they meant no disrespect to the current Northwestern team and believed they were a great group of players that will win another state championship.