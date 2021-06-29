Longtime Western AD leaving for Avon

Western High School’s athletic director announced he’s moving on after 15 years as a Panther.

Josh Larsh had been with Western since 2006, serving as the athletic director for the last seven years, but recently he accepted a job as the athletic director for Avon High School outside of Indianapolis. While he’ll miss the community and family culture he helped build at Western over the years, he said the school always will have a special place in his heart.

“Even though I’m leaving Western, I’m still connected to the community, especially some of our people that are still here. They’re still going to be great friends, and I’m going to be their biggest fan,” Larsh said.

Larsh will serve as the new AD for Avon, the 10th largest IHSAA school in the state. He’s at a place in his life where the move makes the most sense, he said, and he’s thrilled to rise to a new challenge.

But the heart of his job won’t change. Larsh is committed to the student-athletes and has built deep relationships with current and previous students during his long tenure at Western. The opportunity at Avon was one he couldn’t say no to, he said.

“I think the biggest thing was the opportunity presented itself to make a move to one of the premier high schools in the state of Indiana and what is arguably the premier athletic conference,” Larsh said. “I have some friends that worked at Avon that I have a lot of trust in. I spent a lot of time talking to them about Avon and their situation there … I felt like it was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.”

Larsh oversaw many upgrades to Western’s facilities, as well as the school’s move up from the Mid-Indiana Conference to the Hoosier Conference. He also served as AD of both the middle and high schools.

Leaving Western was no easy decision for Larsh, and it’s because of how connected he felt to the community and its student-athletes.

“It’s just our kids. I came to Western as an eighth-grade social studies teacher for a couple years. Then I taught government and U.S. history for five. And during that five years, I basically had every senior in class. So my relationships that I have with those students, it’s genuine,” Larsh said. “Western has incredible kids, and that’s what I’ve always pitched Western on.”

The Hoosier Crossroads Conference is home to Avon rival schools like Zionsville, Westfield, Fishers, and other athletic powerhouses and was another draw for Larsh, he said. He is a competitor at heart, and that drive attracts him to bigger challenges and high stakes, which he hopes to find at Avon.

He spoke highly of Avon’s principal Matt Shockley, who he said has won Principal of the Year in the state more than once. Shockley spoke highly of Larsh as well in the school’s press release.

“Josh brings a wide range of experiences where he has sharpened his communication, leadership, and organization skills. References spoke highly of Josh’s character, work ethic, and ability to build relationships with student-athletes, coaches, and parents,” Shockley said. “Under Josh’s leadership, Western’s programs had notable athletic accomplishments. He believes strongly in the value of education-based athletics, and I look forward to Josh’s leadership for years to come.”

Western’s boys’ basketball coach Mike Lewis said Larsh will be missed.

“Josh was a great culture-builder,” said Lewis. “He worked relentlessly to develop coaches, promote student-athletes, and truly make the Western athletic department a family. It’s very rare in high school athletics to see the cohesion across all sports to work together for Western, and that is a direct result of strong leadership. Avon is going to benefit greatly from his work ethic and ability to grow other leaders within the school.”

Girls’ Basketball Coach Lisa Pflueger wished Larsh nothing but success in the future and said she felt lucky to have spent time with him during his time as a Panther.

“It’s a sad day for Western with Josh Larsh’s departure for our community but a huge opportunity for Josh,” Pflueger said. “He is a key component of why we feel blessed at Western. He is our leader who does so much for all athletes and coaches. Personally, I’ve been blessed by his full support since coming here. I, and many others, will truly miss Josh. We wish him continued success.”

Though Western is sad to see him go, the collective wave of support for Larsh was a testament to his years of service to the school and its student-athletes.

Larsh’s first day at Avon is July 1.