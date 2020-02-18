Longtime voice of Howard County to be inducted into ISSA Hall of Fame

The longtime voice of high school sports in Howard County, Greg Bell, was selected to be inducted into the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame this upcoming April.
Chosen by a selection committee for the ISSA Hall of Fame, Bell recently received a call informing him of his selection to be inducted into the class of 2020, along with five others. Enjoying retirement in The Villages in Florida, the idea of being inducted was the last thing he was thinking about, Bell said.
“It was unexpected … To be honest, that was the furthest from my mind. I didn’t even think about possibly going into the hall of fame. It was sure a nice honor,” Bell said.
The induction ceremony will mark the 25th anniversary of the hall of fame, dating back to the first class induction in 1996. This will make the day extra special, Bell said, especially when one of the featured speakers of the night will be Angelo Pizzo, one of the film producers for the movie ”Hoosiers.”
Additionally, he will be the second sportscaster from Kokomo to be inducted into the hall of fame after Sid Collins in 1996. Bell said he felt humbled by this opportunity due to the many talented voices in Howard County over the years.
“In a way, I kind of feel that I’m kind of representing all Kokomo sportscasters over the years in this hall of fame. They kind of set the standard really high as far as quality of sports announcers in Kokomo over the years … I’m really proud of that,” Bell said.
With over a decade of experience under his belt prior, Bell covered high school sports in Howard County for 27 years, dating from 1983 to 2010. During his first year as announcer, Bell broadcasted the final games between Kokomo and Haworth, as consolidation between the two schools took place later in 1984. The atmospheres of these games were intense with a lot of high energy, Bell said, and were rivalry games he particularly enjoyed.
After his first season in the City of Firsts, Bell saw numerous other big moments and victories take place in high school sports, including state championship games, which he said were his favorites to broadcast, including the 1985 Kokomo state baseball championship game, the 1989 boys’ basketball final four and baseball state championship, the early-1990s Lady Wildkat basketball seasons ending with championship games, the 2000 Taylor baseball state championship, the Kokomo girls’ state championship again in 2003, and the 2007 Northwestern boys’ basketball state championship.
A couple of years before his retirement, Bell returned to Howard County after spending a few years in Louisville, Ky., and southern Indiana. He briefly covered volleyball, basketball, and baseball games for IU Kokomo, as well as some county high school games, before deciding it was time to bring his long career to end.
“It’s hard to put into words what it’s meant to me. I think it kept me young to be honest with you. I still have that young, so-called ‘spirit’ [by] following the youngsters. Getting into it as much as I did at a late age was I think great, kept me pretty busy,” Bell said. “I really enjoyed it. It’s been a great life. Some of these special honors now are starting to come my way. I really do appreciate it. I think it’s more so longevity than anything else. Regardless, I’m still awful proud.”
Bell is looking forward to spending time with family and friends, as well as connect with fellow sportscasters and sportswriters at the induction ceremony on April 5 at the Valle Vista Country Club in Greenwood, Ind.