ON TO STATE — (Left to right) Hayden Shepherd (138), Brayden Erb (285), Hunter Cottingham (132), and Anthony Martin (106) of Western advanced to the state finals this weekend. The Panthers won the team semi-state at Fort Wayne with 72 points.
Additionally, two wrestlers from Eastern advanced to state this weekend, including Brodie Porter (170) and Tytus Morrisett (160). The Comets scored 19 points as a team and placed 15th.
The boys will travel to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis this weekend for the final competition of the season.