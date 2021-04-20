The Kokomo BobKats opened its season with two games the weekend of April 9 in front a packed house, and with a jumbotron, full lights display and deejay, and one other crucial element, the energy was through the roof.

Northwestern High School band students, some adults, and other local area students served as a drumline on the second level of Memorial Gym, and unlike high school games, they were able to play straight through the game from start to finish. The line disrupted the opposing team’s free throws and added an extra level of atmosphere to classic stadium songs like “We Will Rock You” and the claps after chants like “Let’s go BobKats!” Northwestern Band Director Jeremy Snyder spoke on how it all came together.

“The BobKats contacted the Sound of Music store here downtown and asked if they had anybody who would be interested in heading something like this up. The Sound of Music were actually the ones that put me in contact with the BobKats to get this whole thing going,” Snyder said. “This has been less of a competitive atmosphere and more just we’re there to support the team and have fun and make the crowd excited. In that way, you know, it’s a lot different than what we are all kind of used to at our high schools.”

A key difference is during IHSAA games, school bands only can play during dead-ball situations, during timeouts, or halftime breaks. Here, it’s more of an “anything goes” situation, Snyder said, so the band is live for the whole production.

The line provided an extra loud atmosphere that got the crowd on its feet. With the first game being a nail-biter on April 9 against Flint, there were tons of opportunities for the drumline to disrupt the team in important game situations.

The second game was more or less a blowout win for the BobKats, so the drumline had its own party going with the fan base for most of that game.

“It’s been fun, I think, for the students involved, where at our high school games, we’re always telling them, ‘Knock it off, you can’t play. We’re not going to play while the ball’s in play.’ That kind of stuff. It kind of limits our play time at our high school games. But at the BobKats, we’re up there playing pretty much straight for two hours. It’s a lot of fun,” Snyder said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Eayn VanSickel, a senior band student at Northwestern, has been a part of many band competitions and high-profile high school games. He said this was more fun, no question.

“I think it’s a lot of fun compared to basketball games where it’s just limited to two schools, where the BobKats are more open to the community as a whole game and just playing with people that have the same experiences that I do in band,” VanSickel said.

Having a live drumline adds an extra element to games, but the BobKats pro-style environment really lends itself to a drumline, he said. It’s almost like they are a part of the BobKats, bringing energy every night to compete against the away team.

“I would totally agree that we are a part of the team and part of the atmosphere. I feel like in some situations in the second half, the drumline really gets the team going and gets the fans on their feet and actually more involved in what’s going on in the game,” VanSickel said.

Overall, Synder and VanSickel were impressed with the quality of play. After the BobKats won two games in a row, they’re both all-in on the team. Having the melting pot of adults, Northwestern students, and other students involved adds to the performance, VanSickel said. They’ll trade tunes with the deejay, Jacob Jansen, or improvise in their own moments. If the crowd is chanting something, they’ll chime in.

“Being a part of the school’s drumline, everybody has a certain personality to how they would play, and that’s the same with the BobKats’ drumline. Everybody has a certain personality and technique how they would play, and putting it all together, it creates this wonderful thing that a drumline should be,” VanSickel said.