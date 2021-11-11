Local sprint car driver diagnosed with cancer

The Kokomo Perspective is asking for thoughts and prayers for local World of Outlaws sprint car racer Parker Price-Miller, who was recently diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma, the most common form of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, he announced on Twitter Oct. 28.
The 23-year-old racer is a 2016 graduate of Kokomo High School, and growing up he played basketball, football, and baseball, and said he could have played college baseball if he wanted. But another sport caught his eye when he was 12, and he hasn’t been able to look away since. Toyota Racing Development (TRD) called Parker-Price when he was still 14, and he quickly signed a contract with the company to race for them. This lasted from the beginning of 2014 for “half a year”, he said, before he started his own team. Now Price-Miller said he’s determined to win the race against cancer as well.
“I have been racing and competing for as long as I can remember, and I know this is about to be the hardest race of my life, but one I will not lose,” he said in a statement. “My plans are to still race as much as I can over the winter, but as we learn more and I start this fight, I will have to take it one day at a time.”
Price-Miller still competed in the World Finals of the World of Outlaws Nov. 4-6 before returning to Indiana to begin radiation. The Kokomo Perspective is asking to please keep Price-Miller and his family in your thoughts and prayers as he begins this difficult journey. #PPMStrong