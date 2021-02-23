Local performer and son race, collect slot cars

Alan Kaye is a well-known musician and comedian in the area and beyond, but his love for racing and collecting slot cars is lesser-known.

Alan Kaye collects and races 1/32 scale replica slot cars with his son, Jeremy Kaye. He has more than 70 cars in his collection, which has been building gradually since 2009. Kaye enjoys the hobby and said it has a rich history in Kokomo. The cars were very popular when he was growing up.

“When I was a young man, there was a couple places in Kokomo where you could go pay to race slot cars,” Kaye said. “I think it was like a penny a minute or something like that, and it was 1/24 scale cars. They were pretty primitive back in the day, and I hadn’t messed with any for quite a while.”

A friend of Kaye’s from Ohio moved to Phoenix, Arizona, and got involved with a couple of guys who made a pay track where people could come race both 1/24 scale and 1/32 scale cars. When his friend moved backed to the Midwest, he still had a few of the cars, and Kaye was determined to get more involved.

He ended up buying some track, and it kept getting bigger and bigger. Now Kaye has built “Shamrock Stadium” in his house, a tribute to his Irish roots, and it stands full of track, miniature figures, concession stands, and broadcast booths. Kaye’s son has bought plenty of track and cars as well and intends to build his own home track in Lafayette.

These remote-controlled cars run on an electric track and can increase or decrease their speed when necessary. The pandemic put a cork in Kaye’s normal racing nights at his house, but he still makes time to improve his race time, pitting himself against a timer on his track.

“Before the pandemic, I actually would have people over, and we would race. I have a lap-counter, and it’s also a timer. So if there’s no one here to race against me in the other lane, I can race against the timer,” Kaye said. “I am using this time during the COVID. I have actually taken my track apart, and I’m painting the room that it’s in. When I put it back together, I’ll probably put it together in a slightly different configuration than it was before.”

With more than 70 cars at his disposal, Kaye’s favorite usually depends on the day, he said. It also depends on his mood and if he’s into the car more because of its cosmetics than its actual speed.

He loves the detail in some of the models and the speed in some of the others, but he said if he’s racing, he never wants any of his cars to be at a disadvantage.

Kaye said he’s always had an interest in cars, but what really drove him to get reacquainted with this hobby was the amount of customization available to the models and the availability of playing with them whenever he wants.

“You can customize these cars if you don’t like the paint job or the decals. You can strip it, and you can paint it and decal it however you want it. And we have so much inclement weather here, today being an example, where you can’t get out and go fishing and ride your motorcycle or picnic or whatever. It’s a good thing to do in the winter months … I probably have somewhere in the neighborhood of 1,500 to 1,800 little people figures, some I bought already painted and ready to go. Some I bought plain and paint them however I want.”

These miniature people serve as the pit crew, the audience, the food workers, and even the ESPN broadcasters for Shamrock Stadium races.

This hobby is still huge in Europe, Kaye said, with many having pay tracks. In America, the hobby was big in the late ‘60s, but it’s waned here since then. Keeping a pay track open requires a lot of open space, as well as cars, tires, lubricant, and other extras to keep the money flowing to keep a place like that open, he said.

Since slot car racing has sort of fallen off in the states, it’s difficult to have enough patrons at a pay track to keep it afloat, so the hobby has become more personalized, according to Kaye. But there is one in Kokomo – Frito’s White Buffalo Raceway – where Kay said they race the bigger 1/24 scale cars.

“In order to race 1/24 scale, you have to have a lot of square footage. If you’ve got a six- or seven-inch car, being 1/24, there has to be a lot of space to race those. There has to be enough room between the lanes, and there has to be enough length for big curves and what have you. So 1/24 is usually what you see at pay tracks, and 1/32 and 1/43 are what you see people buy for their house, for their kids to play with,” Kaye said.

Kaye said he’ll continue to race against the timer until it’s safe to compete against others again, but what’s great about the hobby is it’s time-consuming, personal, and tailored to one’s tastes.

He said he’d like to see more younger kids get more involved in this great tradition.