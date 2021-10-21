Local organizes disc golf tournament for lost friend

Kokomo locals Mike Danley and Rob Wright Ropes were lifelong friends and 1976 graduates at Haworth High School, and maintained that friendship throughout their adult years, but when Ropes was lost to pancreatic cancer 20 years ago, everything changed very quickly.

Now two decades later, Danley said he wants to give back. Ropes was a big disc golf fan and overall great person, and Danley couldn’t think of a more fitting way to honor him and promote the sport he loved so much at the same time. On Oct. 24, the first annual Robert Wright Ropes Memorial for the National Pancreas Foundation will be held at Kokomo Highland Park, hosted by the City of Firsts Disc Golf Club from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Danley admits the event wasn’t all his idea, though.

“He was a disc golf enthusiast, plus he was a community volunteer,” Danley said. “When he got his announcement that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, he was, at the time, volunteering for the Logansport homeless shelter. And he was in no way ever going to be homeless, but his whole life he was like that. If we were in a car, he’d pull over to help somebody that was stuck in a snow drift and stuff like that. Plus, he is the one who was instrumental in getting that course put in at Highland Park with the City of Kokomo right before he died.”

The two were best friends in high school, Danley said, and both played basketball and volleyball as well as being college roommates at Purdue and business partners later in life.

Disc golf was always a sport Ropes loved and thought was under utilized, especially in a place like Kokomo with a great parks system. Danley said he remembered Ropes dragging him to disc golf courses in the mid-70s.

That’s why Ropes fought tooth-and-nail to get the city to back a course; not for himself but for future generations.

“He completed it, even when he was with cancer. He had made some pledges for the homeless shelter and he went out and completed those pledges about getting corporations to donate for it, and then he started collecting money for cancer,” Danley said.

That was the way Ropes always thought of the world: others first.

The event is broken down by divisions, which can be viewed below.

Player Divisions and entry fees: $10 dollars added for players without current PDGA membership. For help choosing divisions, see PDGA guidelines online.

$40.00 MPO Open

$40.00 FPO OpenWomen

$40.00 MP40 Pro 40+

$30.00 MA1 Advanced

$30.00 FA1 Advanced Women

$30.00 MA40 Amateur 40+

$30.00 MA50 Amateur 50+

$30.00 MA60 Amateur 60+

$30.00 MA2 Intermediate

$30.00 MA3 Recreational

$30.00 MA4 Novice

There is $1,000 added for professional divisions, Danley said. According to the event page, amateur divisions will pay out three spots.

The first place winner will receive a DD (Dynamic Discs) soldier cooler bag and other merchandise. Second takes home a DD insulated stainless steel canteen and merchandise, while third simply gets merchandise.

“[The Highland Park disc golf course] is just way underutilized and it’s ridiculous because, especially in the era of COVID-19, it's great to get outdoors and get some fresh air. It’s mostly walking, everyone can throw a disk. I think it’s a great opportunity for the people of Kokomo. Most of them don’t even know it exists, so to go out and walk through the park with a meaning, I just think it would be great,” Danley said.

Kokomo is a huge golf community, but Danley said disc golf is a much cheaper option than patronizing a golf course. Anyone with a disc can go to the park for free and work on their technique, all while getting outside in a safe environment.

Danley said he hopes this is the first of many annual tournaments in Ropes’ honor, and potentially the growth of another great sport in the City of Firsts.

But the main goal is to donate to pancreatic cancer research. The disease took Ropes in only five months, Danley explained, as it has so many other victims in the blink of an eye. There are 18 holes, with the opportunity to sponsor a hole for $100. So far Danley said the event has eight corporate sponsors so far.

“We also have a place where anybody can donate money, even as little as a dollar. And we would appreciate a dollar, because every person I think is more important than the money, to be aware that there’s this cancer and it’s a really terrible thing,” Danley said. “It really upends the family unit. So, it’s something that they are making progress with, so we want to help them,” Danley said.

Anyone who wants to donate can go to https://give.pancreasfoundation.org/ge/discgolf2021, and for those interested in signing up for the tournament, visit www.discgolfscene/RWRmemorial.

“I just can’t think of a better scenario to set up a memorial tournament for somebody. One, the course wouldn’t be there and all these people wouldn’t be playing for it if it wasn't for him. But also because of his volunteerism, you know, collecting money for other people. I just think it’s so appropriate,” Danley said. “It’s that old saying. Why do they take the good people, you know, of all the people to take? This was somebody that was really a force for good.”