Local football legends to be honored at Kokomo-Western game

During the first official week of the high school football season, the Kokomo vs. Western game on Aug. 20 will highlight two local legends on the football field for years of success in the sport and in the area.

Longtime Western High School administrator and coach Ron Colby and his son, retired Kokomo High School Coach Brett Colby, will be honored in a short ceremony before the game starts as newest inductees to the Indiana Football Hall of Fame. The pandemic forced the ceremony to be pushed to 2021 after being originally scheduled for 2020. Though Ron passed in 2018, Brett said his father’s legacy lives on through him, and will now be immortalized forever in the record books.

“To look back on all those years, it’s very gratifying and very satisfying and makes you smile just thinking about some of the memories that you had,” Brett said. “It seems like all the time you dwell on the losses a lot more than you relish in your wins, and that’s one thing I told Austin, ‘Don’t get caught up in not being grateful to win. It’s hard to win.’”

Brett’s son, Austin Colby, is entering his third season as the head coach at Kokomo High School, and Brett said he loves that he can be for his son what his father was for him: a mentor, an assistant, and a good father.

Brett coached Kokomo from 2007 to 2017. During his 11-year stint, he recorded a 90-31 record, with a 205-98 record overall as a coach. Brett coached at South Newton High School and Frankfort High School before his Kokomo run. He went out with a bang, and his final team went 9-5, winning the Class 5A sectional, regional, and semi-state titles before losing in the state final.

He is the second winningest coach in Kokomo history, behind legend Bob Hamilton, who record 147 wins in 27 seasons. But Brett has the highest winning percentage in the school’s history, and is well worth an Indiana Football Hall of Fame induction.

“It’s more than just football. You’re playing this game for a reason, and it teaches you so much about more things than just football. It’ll teach you how to handle adversity in a situation with your family or in a job, how to overcome obstacles and set goals, and just do the things that you need to do to become a successful person,” Brett said.

His father, Ron, held many positions in the Western School Corporation. As a graduate of the school, Ron spent his life giving back to it, serving as the high school assistant principal in 1970. He became the middle school principal in 1981, and climbed the administrative ladder before retiring in 1999.

Ron coached at Western as well, beginning in 1967, and was an assistant while Brett played for the Panthers. For many years, Ron coached alongside his son as an assistant coach at both Frankfort and Kokomo stints, and was a constant voice helping out on the sidelines. He coached his grandsons, Austin and Cameron Colby, while they wore Wildkat uniforms at Kokomo. Brett said his father was an honest voice in the huddle.

“You know, you don’t need a bunch of yes men as a head coach. You need people who are going to question you, and you need people who are going to get the best to happen for the team and for the kids. Sometimes you need that person or those people to step up around you and make you aware of things,” Colby said. “When my career was over, I knew it was time for me to get out of being a head coach when my son was ready to become a head coach, because I wanted to do for him what my dad had done for me.”

Football runs in the Colby family clearly, and Brett said to be able to watch his son is a special experience and one close to his heart.

This will be Brett’s fourth season coaching with Austin, the first two at Maconaquah and the next at Kokomo, and Brett said they were both lucky to have Ron with them as an assistant during Austin’s first year as a head coach at Maconaquah. Now, Brett enjoys his retirement and being able to watch his son take the reins.

“It’s pretty awesome. He’s really done a good job and he’s grown a lot, I think, in four years. He’s learned an awful lot, and he’s never going to stop learning. He’s very level-headed and very detail-oriented, and so I just think he’s got a lot of good years ahead of him. As long as he wants to do it, he’ll have some success. I’ve got a feeling,” Brett said.

Austin said he feels grateful to have learned so much from both his grandfather and father, and is excited to see them both honored at the game on Aug. 20.

It’s a lot to live up to, but he’s ready for the challenge and knows he’s born for it.

“It’s a very cool honor. It’s going to be a great atmosphere, both of them have been involved in both programs for a long time. It’s a game that hits home very close, so I’m just excited for it and hoping for a great turnout and hoping for a great competition between both teams,” Austin said.