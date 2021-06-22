Local coaches vote on 2021 All-Area Softball Team

Local high school softball coaches met last Thursday to vote on the annual All-Howard County softball team for 2021, and the list is full of stars.

The team is made up of 16 players from the five high schools in the county. Eastern, Northwestern, and Western led the list with four players from each school, with Kokomo posting three and Taylor with one. Kokomo Head Coach Mike Susong spoke on the constant reloading of talent in the area year-in and year-out.

"The talent level in softball in Howard County is impressive. These kids start in their local youth league and then go through the travel organizations. In the past three years alone, we have had a top-two vote-getter in our district at the All-State voting. The county is producing high-level softball talent who will do well at the next level," Susong said.

Without further ado, here is the 2021 All-Area softball team as voted by its coaches.

Kokomo

Kennedy Huckeby - Huckeby was a First-Team All-North Central Conference selection. She led the Wildkats in batting average this season at .467 and had 49 hits, which was just two shy of the school record. She collected 13 doubles, three triples, a grand slam, had 32 RBI’s, and scored 33 runs.

"She was an anchor for us in the batting lineup all season," Susong said.

Brooke Hughes - Hughes was also a First-Team All-NCC selection. She batted .460, set the school record for doubles in a season with 18, and had three home runs. She drove in 31 runs and scored 32. She also drew a team-high 15 walks.

Kami Shoemaker - Shoemaker was a Second Team All-NCC selection. She led the team in runs scored tying a school record with 39. She batted .393 from her lead-off spot with 11 doubles, a triple, and a home run. She also had 19 RBI and a team-leading 14 stolen bases.

Eastern

Hope Smith - This is Smith's third All-Area Team award. She had a tremendous season. She broke or tied four school records and also tied the state record with 13 triples.

"She was a leader for us year-round and had her best season of her high school career this year, fantastic player and person, and her hard work showed in many ways this season. She has been a huge contributor to our program over the past four seasons," Head Coach Steve Bratcher said.

Macy Coan - "This is Macy’s first All-Area Team award. Macy had an amazing sophomore season offensively and defensively. She led our team in batting average and was voted the team MVP by her peers. On the mound, Macy pitched her way to 10 wins on the year, 2.05 ERA, and 162 strikeouts with six walks. She was one of the state leaders in strikeouts on a strong staff that we had this season. Probably the hardest working young person I have ever had and the most humble young lady I have ever met," Bratcher said.

Cassidy Keene - "This is Cassidy’s first All-Area Team award. Cassidy came out of the gate this year swinging. She led the area with 14 home runs and in the process set a new school record for the same. She also tied the RBI record this season with her teammate. Cassidy played multiple positions this year, which proves her versatility defensively as she is solid both offensively and defensively. She will continue to be a force for the next two seasons," Bratcher said.

Allison Delgado - "This is Allison’s first All-Area Team award. Allison did a really nice job on the mound this year for us as well as a shortstop. She had nine wins on the mound this season with a 2.11 ERA. She is a very talented young lady who works at her craft to get better constantly. She came up in big moments for us this season and made invaluable contributions on a very talented roster and pitching staff," Bratcher said.

Taylor

Kate Glaze - Taylor’s one All-Area Team selection comes from a powerful year for the Titan. Glaze batted a .408 average, with 19 runs, 31 hits, 16 RBI, 13 doubles, three triples, and four home runs. Glaze had eight strikeouts for Taylor.

"I’m an incoming senior for the class of 2022, and I have played softball for as long as I can remember. I plan to go to college and pursue a career in nursing and eventually becoming a travel nurse," Glaze said.

Western

Sadie Harding - Senior Harding was named First Team All-State and chosen as a North All-star. She tied or set school records in hits for a season, HRs in a season, RBI in a season, and RBI in a career. In 2021, Harding hit 0.594 with 57 hits, 45 RBI, 45 runs scored, and 11 home runs. She will continue her softball career at Indiana Wesleyan University next season.

Izzy Johnson - Johnson anchored the outfield playing centerfield and hit leadoff. She finished in the top five all-time in the Western softball record books in hits in a season, triples in a season, runs in a season, and triples in a career.

This season, Johnson hit 0.495, collected 28 RBI, scored 38 runs, and hit four home runs. She will continue her softball career at Ancilla College next season.

Emily King - King played multiple roles for Western this season including catcher and first base. She hit 0.453, collected 39 hits, and 26 RBI.

Morgan Ousley - Ousley anchored the pitching staff this season, leading the team in innings pitched, wins, and Ks. When not pitching, she played multiple positions, including first base, shortstop, and outfield.

Northwestern

Ellie Boyer - Boyer was Second Team All-State, all-conference, an ICGSA All-Star, an all-conference academic team, ICGSA Academic Honorable Mention, and will continue to play softball at Butler University.

Jaylyn Harrison - Harrison was 5-1 in pitching against county teams, an all-conference selection, a 15-5 record pitching, and is a three-year starter for the tigers.

Jaci Elson - Elson was a conference Honorable Mention and three-year starter.

Bailey Henry - Henry started at first base all but one game and only had three errors, and a .977 FP. She was a two-year starter.

Congratulations to the 2021 All-Area softball team.