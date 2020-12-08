As cries for social justice reform were heard around the nation this year, one Howard County coach is doing her part to answer those cries locally.

Colie Shelwick, head coach of IU Kokomo’s women’s basketball team, is leading efforts to start a coalition against inequality not only within her team but also by stepping up as the director of the Black Student Center at the university and leading a mission to affect even more lives.

“When everything happened this summer, there was a big push to get us to try to get our space more inclusive, and I definitely think IU Kokomo, we were struggling in that,” Shelwick said. “You can tell from the students and their demands and their concerns and questions. And then when the position opened up, and I saw it I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this would be a great opportunity for me.’”

Throughout the year, the women’s team had been one the most vocal Howard County teams pushing messages against inequality on social media, stressing that black lives matter, LGBTQ+ lives matter, indigenous people matter, and the like.

When the director of the Black Student Center position opened up, Shelwick saw it as an opportunity to “affect both sides of the aisle” by serving not only her team but also more students within the IU Kokomo system.

“We preach to our students all the time, our players, ‘We care about you all as people, and we want you to have a great experience.’ So when we had an opportunity to be on the other side of the institution and not just athletics, I thought it was a great opportunity to mesh those worlds,” she said.

The vision of the Black Student Center is to create an environment where IU Kokomo students can be unapologetically black, Shelwick said.

The mission statement for the center states: “The Black Student Center of Indiana University Kokomo strives to elevate the black college student’s experiences through community engagement, cultural education, and holistic wellness, thus enhancing an atmosphere more conducive to learning and living.”

“Our goal is just for our students to feel like they’re in an inclusive place that they can be truly who they are. It’s cool because, out of IU, obviously the Neal-Marshall Black Culture Center is famous. You know it’s one of the oldest black student centers in the nation. It’s amazing,” she said. “The fact that IU Kokomo is the first, I would say, regional branch to put this into effect, to actually have a black student center, a Hispanic center, an LGBTQ+ center, I just think it shows that IUK is definitely listening. They want to be on the right side of history.”

On the court, Shelwick said the program’s values were what set them apart from other schools. Not only do they want talented players and good students, but also recruits need to adhere to the values of the team in order to be a part of it, which she said can be challenging but pays off.

Those values are women’s empowerment, inclusion, and equity. Shelwick said those are ingrained in the program and factor into everything they do. It’s simply who they are, she said, and for once she’s able to lead a program exactly how she wants to.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“It was like the first time that, as a black woman, to be able to say what was on my mind as a coach and not feel like I was going to be disciplined because of it. That’s what this did for us this summer, and I think it did that for a lot of people, a lot of other coaches that are in the business. I think it also helped for our players because they started seeing us speak out and not getting disciplined or pushed down because of it, that they felt like they could,” Shelwick said.

The players led the way, she said. They were ahead of the curve and wanted to speak out on issues of social justice and inequality. It was only after seeing Shelwick embrace it fully that they truly felt vilified and comfortable speaking and advocating for issues that might be uncomfortable or unconventional up until now for a basketball team.

“We had already had it to where our young women were already speaking out and being engaged and standing for certain things. And I just think this summer when they started seeing me as a coach more so than ever and other coaches out there starting to speak up, they were pushing it. They were like, ‘Coach, we want you to post of this. We want to talk about this.’ And they were tweeting out things,’” she said. “We were having some real tough conversations in our group chats this summer.”

Shelwick participated in a protest to show her players what that looked like, to show them how to get involved on the ground floor and how far her players’ voices carry.

“It’s so many parts of pushing a movement. It’s who we are. It’s in our values as a coaching staff. It’s in our values as a program. Because we pushed that to our girls, this was a great opportunity to follow through with that and show them that we mean it,” she said.

Shelwick is the first black woman head coach in IU’s regional campuses. Now, as director of the Black Student Center, she’s able to affect even more lives and continue the conversation.

“As coaches, we’re educators by nature. We have to create these inclusive environments so the students do feel like they can speak out. Because they’re the future. They’re the ones that are going to be running things in a few years,” she said. “And we’ve got to do a better job of listening to our younger people, and our younger people have to do a better job of being informed and not just going off of Twitter and not just going off of social media and being able to do the research and learn and understand voting is important for them.”

Shelwick said it’s often a challenge for younger people to educate themselves because it requires them to get out of their box. The polarized landscape tends to shut folks out who disagree, and that’s what she’s working to change.

She said the coalition needs to grow. She wants partnerships with other teams, other programs that are willing to step up and stand with them to fight for social issues in order to make a more inclusive world for the future.

“We’re really wanting to make this a community thing,” she said. “It’s going to be amazing. We got some really good stuff for next semester, especially for Black History Month and Women’s History Month. It’s going to be fun.”