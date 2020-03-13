Local athletics events get canceled, go on without spectators

Due to COVID-19, changes are being made to a number of area sporting events. Here's a look at several changes being made for events
this weekend.
IHSAA boys’ basketball state tournament postponed
Due to the number of schools closing after today for an extended period of time, it has become apparent the IHSAA boys’ basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled. Subsequently, the boys’ basketball tournament is postponed immediately.
Western boys’ basketball
The Western boys’ basketball team scheduled to play at noon in the regionals this Saturday, March 14, at South Bend Washington High School, is postponed until further notice.
Northwestern gymnastics
The gymnastics state finals will go on as scheduled without spectators.
Catie Smith of Northwestern will be participating in the state gymnastics finals at 1 p.m. this Saturday, March 14, at Worthen Arena at Ball State University.
No spectators will be permitted to the event due to the large number of participants and essential workers, coaches, spotters, and medical personnel in attendance.
The IHSAA will issue a full refund to any purchased tickets in the tournament. Tickets must be presented to receive a refund.
The event will be streamed live at IHSAAtv.org.