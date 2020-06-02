Although medical hardships have followed former Lady Wildkat pitcher Lauryn Hicks throughout her life, she never let it hinder her softball career.

By the age of 12, the 2019 graduate was diagnosed with von Willebrand Disease (vWD), a congenital blood disorder caused by a defective von Willebrand factor (vWF), or clotting protein, that helps the body stop bleeding. Although there are three different types of vWD, Hicks was diagnosed with Type 1, the most common and less severe form of the disease, meaning her blood clots more slowly than normal. However, Hicks still has to be extra cautious to prevent and manage injuries.

“Living with von Willebrand Disease is definitely challenging because, [unlike] any normal kid, I have to take extra precautions and watch if I have a nose bleed or bruising. If a normal kid has that, then it’s not a big deal, but for me it can definitely be serious,” Hicks said.

Hicks was born six-and-half weeks premature, weighing just four pounds and 11 ounces and needing oxygen support for more than two months. At age 3, she fractured her femur while playing soccer. Although doctors had not yet discovered her delayed blood clotting factor, Hicks struggled with the bone healing process.

As a second-grader, Hicks had her tonsils and adenoids removed, receiving blood work before the procedure. What was normally a simple surgery for most children required Hicks to stay overnight in the hospital to receive a specific medication to increase blood clotting after doctors discovered her defective vWF.

At age 10, Hicks began playing competitive softball. Around this time, she had a kidney biopsy, causing her to sit out for three weeks, but also causing her an extensive increase of clotting developments.

Up until her diagnosis, Hicks played volleyball and basketball. Wanting to be a basketball star like her father, Derek Hicks, a former basketball player at Jacksonville State University, she participated in basketball camps at Carver Community Center and competed in travel leagues growing up. Due to all the contact involved in the game of basketball, Hicks’ doctors advised her not to pursue playing the sport.

“I asked them what they would recommend,” Hicks said. “If I was a boy, they wouldn’t let me play football, or they wouldn’t let me wrestle. Since I wanted to play basketball, they didn’t really recommend it. But softball, I didn’t really play like a contact-heavy position. I was a pitcher. I would still wear a face mask and a heart guard and that sort of stuff to protect myself, but I hardly ever really get shot right back at me. It’s not very likely.”

Additionally, doctors recommended Hicks to discontinue playing volleyball as well, due to the diving on the hardwood floor, causing bruising.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Committing herself solely to softball, Hicks was a leading force on the diamond for the Lady Wildkats, earning herself a spot under numerous categories of the record book. She currently holds the school record for most stolen bases in a season with 29 (2017) and most strikeouts in a season with 232 (2018).

She also was selected as First Team All-State in 2018 and First Team All-State as well as All-Star Team in 2019.

A few of her other season bests included a 0.613 ERA (2016), 62 season total bases (2018), pitched in 163 innings (2018), 20 pitching victories (2018), and four season homeruns (2018 and 2019).

The Lady Wildkats went 22-5 (2016), 18-9 (2017), 21-7 (2018), and 17-7 (2019).

Knowing she wanted to continue her softball career after high school, Hicks visited various campuses, including Ball State University, University of Indianapolis, University of St. Francis, and Marian University. But the one that stood out above the rest was Northern Kentucky University. As soon as she walked onto campus, she said she “just knew.”

“I went there to visit their softball program and loved it. I loved everything about it. There weren’t very many pitchers, so I thought I would get a decent amount of playing time. I just love the coaches. They were just so supportive of everything. Even after I told them about my blood disorder, they were still so supportive, and they told me about all the resources I would have … They were understanding … and they didn’t think that would affect my performance,” Hicks said.

When she does have a bruise, Hicks said the injury stays for a couple of weeks, and she applies ice constantly to the affected area. Additionally, if she experiences a nosebleed for longer than 20 minutes, she takes a medicinal nasal spray to stop the bleeding.

In general, Hicks said she has learned to manage the disorder and live a fairly normal life while being extra cautious.

“I feel like I’ve overcome it, and I’ve learned to find something (softball) that I can do while having this disorder. It’s something that I love, and that makes it even better. Overall, I feel like I’ve just tried to live my life as normal as possible, and I’m really thankful for everybody that’s helped me along the way,” Hicks said.