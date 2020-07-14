Lions Club team scores double homeruns

Kicking off the season in the July 3 and 4 tournament, Greentown’s Lions Club team sent the ball over the fence – twice.

Lions Club faced Ladd Dental, eventually beating its opponent 12-1 in a mercy-ruled game. Players Caleb Miller and Jansen Richmond added back-to-back runs to the scoreboard, which was a pleasant surprise, according to Head Coach Josh Edwards.

“We’d only had one practice on the diamond and seeing live pitching for the first time. That was a pretty pleasant surprise to have those guys. Caleb’s only been playing baseball for two years, but Jansen didn’t play last year. So he’s had time off. For those guys being new to the game and coming back, it was a good surprise,” Edwards said.

However, Edwards said it wasn’t a complete surprise for the two boys to send it out of the park; it was just unexpected to happen so early on in the season.

“We’ve got three guys right in a row there in our three, four, and five hitters that we think can all three anytime put one over the fence. They’ve done it in batting practice quite a bit, so I wasn’t totally surprised. But for the first game that did kind of catch me off guard, the fact that being our first game they were able to go back-to-back. It adds a little bit of excitement to it being their first ballgame,” Edwards said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

There are only nine players on Lion Club’s roster, all 12 year olds. With a condensed five-week season, the team will attempt to play 15 games in the short amount of time, approximately three games a week. Four players returned to the team from last season, bringing in a mostly new team. Edwards, who’s also a teacher at Eastern Middle School, already knew many of the boys from having them in class.

Although the majority of the boys never had played major league baseball before, he said the team was mature and coachable.

“As far as baseball experience at this level, we’re pretty young, but my entire team is 12 year olds, so as far as their maturity level, I like that. They’re very mature. You can push them hard. You can coach them hard. And they’re hard workers, which I think will translate into them becoming pretty good baseball players by the end of the month,” Edwards said.

Edwards said the team already has shown improvement in the few weeks they have been working together.

Lions Club went 1-1 for the tournament after losing to R. Cox and Sons Construction on Saturday morning, 16-5.