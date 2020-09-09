The Liberty Cup was Craig Dunn's idea 13 years ago. Bring your 15 best men and five best women, and let's see which golf course has the best players.
Mr. Dunn and Liberty Financial Group have turned the Liberty Cup into the feature golf event of the season, and it happens Friday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. at Chippendale Golf Course.
The teams are set (pending last-minute changes), and defending champion Wildcat has some new faces in the lineup. Chuck Graves, Matt Beeman, Eric Bain-Selbo, and Nick Quick are first-timers. Megan Quick, the Lewis Cass girls' golf coach, joins the women's squad as Wildcat goes for four-in-a-row.
The Kokomo Country Club has a big addition. Tim Miller is back with KCC, and newcomers John Malin, Kaleb Harness, and last-minute addition Luke Pitcher will try to give KCC its fifth Liberty Cup and its first since 2013.
The American Legion has added some fire power in Eddie Lopez, Mark Bowser, and Chris Monroe who'll tee it up for Post 6. Maria Farrington is new to the always-tough Legion women's contingent. The name Farrington is recognized as one of the leading golf families in Howard County. The Legion's only win came back in 2011.
The host Chippendale is hoping that home-course advantage works in their favor. As you know, out-of-bounds looms everywhere at Chippy. An interesting tidbit, Brian Harris, Mike Grant, and Brent Earlywine all played in the first Liberty Cup in 2008 for the Kokomo Country Club! Chippy got its win in 2016.
The scoring is the 12 best men's scores and the three best women's score on each hole. Each course hopes to avoid a collapse on a hole where more than three men and two women have a bad score that has to count. I expect the Cup will have some exciting moments Friday.
Until then, keep it between the white lines.
