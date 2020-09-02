As the Liberty Cup approaches, the first change has been made.

No, Cary Hungate hasn’t changed any players yet. We changed the start time to 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11. Jim Humphrey at Chippendale has the Hoosier Conference Tournament Friday morning, so this will give him time to have everything ready for the Cup at 2 p.m.

During my travels the past couple of weeks, I’ve seen and heard some interesting comments. Tim Miller of the Kokomo Country Club won the IGA Senior Amateurs title again at age 73. Tim looks 53 and plays like he’s 33! I’ve played with Tim only twice. The first time was in the KCC Derby when I had a 16-handicap and shot 78 to help our team finish second.

Before you start the sandbag chant, if you have Tim Miller lining up your putts and reading the greens at the club, you would make a lot of putts too.

The second time I was on Tim’s team was when he came back from North Carolina after relocating to Kokomo, and Fred Binder brought Tim to the Chippendale men’s club Saturday morning shootout. I shot 88! Tim never returned to play with the men’s club again.

Speaking of never playing, would you believe KCC Pro Cary Hungate has never played Chippendale? He’s been in Kokomo since 1983. This gave me the idea to maybe add a foursome of the local pros to play in the Liberty Cup. Hungate, KCC; Humphrey, Chippendale; Bob Balsbaugh, American Legion; and Eric Steger, Wildcat, counting their score on every hole. Interesting idea, you think? Hmm…April Fools!

The American Legion Pro Bob "Two-Balls" Balsbaugh cries the blues since we no longer use handicaps. The Legion’s sole Liberty Cup win was the last year of handicaps. The Legion’s Marcus O’Bryan won the handicap division of the open division in the county. I’m guessing that “Bandit” will be on the Legion’s Cup team.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Somebody that’s never played in the Liberty Cup has been invited to play for the Legion. Balsbaugh asked me to play. I reminded him we no longer use handicaps (mine is 17), and I haven’t played the white tees in two years. Before anybody calls foul saying that I don’t play the Legion, I am a member of the Sons of Legion, and by rule (my rules!) that makes me eligible.

I was excited that Two-Balls thought I could still hold my own with the Brock Miller, Brian Harris, Josh Kinny, Sean VerLee, Scott Robison, John Hodson, Mike Parker, Tim Miller, and 50 other guys. What a compliment! My head was spinning. I was ready to slay the dragon! Then Balsbaugh said, “No you can’t play with those guys. I’m thinking if you pair yourself up with the other courses’ best players you could really mess up their games. Slow play looking for lost balls, three putting most holes, you can’t miss a water hazard. You’ll drive them nuts and most everybody in the tourney. I’ll have my guys mentally prepared.”

Wasn’t quite the motivation I was looking for, but I don’t think he really meant those hateful thoughts, do you?

I played Wednesday morning with 15-time club or county champion (American Legion, Wildcat, Chippendale) John Hodson, and when the Cup came up, so did Wildcat. Hodson was talking about all the young players they have: Maggart, Kinny, Irish, to name a few. But I reminded Hodson that Chippendale is a different animal. They may be able to drive the ball over 300 yards, but with out-of-bounds looming everywhere at Chippendale, that could be an equalizer.

Some new faces that might show up on the Wildcat squad could be Matt Beeman, Matt Helton, and Brandon Steiner who all played in the county tourney. Speaking of the county tourney, Jon Kelley, who organizes the event, also played and finished second in addition to winning the Wildcat club championship. Big kudos to the lefty beating all the young bucks.

Friday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m., we’ll find out if the Wildcatters can go four in a row or if the American Legion, Kokomo Country Club, or Chippendale can wrestle the Liberty Cup away. Next week we’ll have the teams for each course.

Until next time… keep it between the white lines.