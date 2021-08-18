Liberty Cup fast approaching

Friday, Sept. 10, will be the 14th Annual Liberty Cup.

Craig Dunn’s idea of bringing the local courses together to promote golf and give the winner some bragging rights has become the most anticipate golf tournament of the year.

The format has changed a couple of times. A combination of scratch and handicaps were used in the beginning. The past few years, it’s been a scratch only tourney using the Stableford Scoring System. This year, we’re changing things up again.

Each team will have five men playing scratch, five men playing with handicaps, five senior men (65+) playing the white tees with handicaps is the big change, along with two women playing scratch and three ladies using handicaps. The new format will take some strategy and planning.

Wildcat Creek’s Jon Kelly was working on the six-time winning squad’s lineup and brought up an example of what I was talking about with strategy. Bob Elkin’s handicap index is 1.8. If Bob plays as senior from the white tees at the Kokomo Country Club, his handicap becomes +4. To shoot even par, Elkins would have to post a 66. Cary Hungate was talking about where he’ll play Jerry Jackson. Jerry’s 83 and can still beat most of the field (my opinion). But, if he plays seniors, he’s a +1. I hope Cary finds a spot for Mr. Jackson, one of the nicest golfers you’d ever meet.

Jon Kelly had another question. If Brandi Jones is no longer playing college golf, can she play for the Kat. Yes. I’d like to see Brandi and Ann Marie Balsbaugh of the American Legion playing heads up.

Mentioning the American Legion, I have been told Teresa McCarter is playing for Post 6. I know Chippendale and Wildcat had hopes of getting Teresa who plays in leagues at both courses.

Staying with the women, Chippendale has some interesting possibilities. Chris (Humphrey) Lalonde has played in past years and her daughter, Nikki, was low female previously. Chris is a maybe. Nikki is doubtful because of work. Cory Nielson, another Humphrey granddaughter, has worked at the course all summer after finishing her college career at Kent State. She, too, is doubtful because she’ll be teaching.

I asked Chippendale Pro Him Humphrey, if he’d ever heard of calling in sick! Don’t feel too bad. The Chippies have Patty Parrott and Sally Masariu, former county champs, to call on.

On the men’s side, the Country Club plans on bringing newcomer Blake Kinder, who was low net in the recent Derby, to the Liberty Cup.

Hungate is hoping young guns Tyler White and Austin Smith will be available. Chippendale’s men’s squad will be missing a regular player as Mike Parker has taken his golf game to Florida. I told Jim Humphrey I was available! He rolled his eyes and walked away mumbling. Brian Harris and Scott Robinson are planning on playing again.

Tee time is 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, at the Kokomo Country Club. The team rosters will appear in the Sept. 8 issue of the Perspective. Until next time, “Keep it between the white lines.”