Legendary bowler preserves historical trophy, remembers the Eagles

A living legend resides in Kokomo, preserving the history of the Kokomo Eagles Lodge bowling team as the last bowler alive from his tournament-winning team.

Elmer Lewis, longtime competitive bowler and Fraternal Order of the Eagles member, remains the last person from his team that won the 1966 Eagles International Bowling Tournament and earned a trophy that’s nearly five-feet tall. He keeps it safe to this day.

Lewis, 91, began as a pin-setter in 1941 when there weren’t automated machines. He was 12 years old then, and this kick-started a lifetime of years of competition in the alley.

He bowled in tournaments and traveled all over, from Michigan and Ohio to Chicago and around the country. Bowling was second nature to Lewis, and he said it defined a big part of his identity as he grew up in alleys.

In 1966, Lewis’ Eagles handicapped team won the Eagles International Bowling Tournament in Fort Wayne, which included bowlers from all 50 states and Canada, with the highest score of 3,165. The trophy was on display in the Eagles Lodge for more than 50 years.

It wasn’t until 1992 when Lewis hung up his bowling shoes. In 2017, the Kokomo Eagles Lodge closed its doors, and Lewis was determined to bring the trophy home. Lewis said before the news went public that the lodge was closing, he drove to the lodge to pay his respects one last time and asked what would happen to the trophy.

They let him walk with it for free, but that didn’t stop him from donating $100 to the Eagles. Eagles members, he said, are a nationwide family, and Lewis is still a member to this day.

“I felt it was important to keep the trophy for the team. The teammates were like brothers, my bowling family. We bowled three times a week for years,” Lewis said.

Lewis’ children, Patty Horton and Richard Lewis, remembered growing up in a bowling household and the love their father — and mother — had for the sport.

“It was a big part of our lives growing up. We associated bowling with dad,” Horton said. “We all did bowl. I was on a league for a little while. My mom was on a league for several years, too. Bowling was a big part of our family. We just weren’t as good as dad or mom.”

Richard said his grandfather had to build a trophy case because his dad had accumulated so many bowling trophies, and so did his mom.

“His bowling bag was always somewhere close by. There were a lot of really good bowlers in Kokomo back in the old days. All of the bowling alleys were packed all of the time, and my dad was one of those guys,” said Richard.

Bowling isn’t nearly the sport in Kokomo now that it once was, Richard said. He said he misses the best days of bowling in the area and remembered how impactful it was to the culture of Kokomo and the surrounding area.

“Bowling in Kokomo was not just a sport in the ‘40s, ‘50s, probably through the ‘80s. It was a big piece of the culture. Between the fraternal lodges and the factories, the number of bowling leagues and teams were really tremendous, and there were several bowling alleys at that time,” Richard said.

This year marks the 55th year since the Lewis’ team won the international tournament. He said he was grateful for the win and was happy to hold onto a memory from that special day that occurred more than a half-century ago.