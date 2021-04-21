League presidents, local leaders weigh in

Having all the city youth leagues playing in one location will be convenient, and league presidents got behind the idea as well.

JR Rogers, president of the Kokomo Girls Softball League, said he was excited that softball was included in the plans as well.

"Initially I was pretty excited, and I'm still excited about it. I was kind of hoping softball would be included, and it was. So I was excited about that. I just thought it was a good opportunity for the kids to get to experience something cool like that," Rogers said.

There's some nostalgia in leaving the previous parks behind, he said. Shutting down the fall season last October was tough, especially playing the final game in the stadiums that they'd played in for years, but that doesn't mean the change is a bad thing, he said.

"To close it down for your last official game was kind of an odd feeling, but, I mean, not a bad feeling," Rogers said.

The main impact, he said, will be having more attention drawn to softball and baseball. More players might give it a shot who never thought about playing ball before. He believes the premier park will inspire young girls to try to give the sport a shot. After seeing this park, Rogers was sure more kids will want to get involved.

With the best turf and facilities in the area, kids have unprecedented access to the best in the business. It will help them hone their skills and make them better players, he said.

Major League Commissioner Chris Beatty said the older generations likely will appreciate the quality of the field in a bigger way than some of the kids might off the bat, too.

"I don't think the young kids will appreciate it as much as us older guys. It's something when I was growing up that we always talked about was wanting to play on turf fields, so when I see it, I get really excited. I still think some of the kids do as well, but I don't know if they can appreciate it as much as us older guys," Beatty said. "I've been to Grand Park down in Westfield, and I've seen that. My son plays some travel baseball as well. I kind of had an idea of what to expect, but to just have that here in Kokomo, I think it's going to be a really good opportunity for all these kids."

He said Kokomo always has been packed full of talent, so having improved facilities will bring the best out of some already-stellar athletes.

Instead of playing in "cow pasture fields" where a ground ball could hit a bump and hit a player in the face, the turf will smooth out those problems and allow kids to develop their skills.

Southside League President Jim Kimener said the park is sure to be an economic boost for the area when travel teams make use of it later in the year.

"You haven't seen the influx yet. I mean when it gets to June, July, and August when the travel teams start coming in, that place will be packed," Kimener said.

Kokomo Common Council member Ray Collins, who also played Northside and Babe Ruth baseball, said the park will help shape young athletes for generations to come.

“My hope is that this will be a place for young men to come and develop good work ethic, and they’ll be coached by people who have good character and will teach them good character and that it’ll be a place for families to come and share a hot dog and a Coke and build great memories and relationships,” Collins said when the groundbreaking ceremony was held last June.

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, a former UCT baseball player, was pleased to see the project come together.

“For well over a decade, we’ve talked about the need or possible desire to unite the local leagues, and what better way to do it than out here at Championship Park. Give these kids out here a state-of-the-art facility to play on,” Moore said.

One of the perks about the park is its ability to pay for itself now that it's up and running. In March, the city established an enterprise fund for Championship Park that officials say both will save money and give the city direct overview of the management of the park.

The enterprise fund, as explained by city controller Wes Reed, is intended to essentially be “self-sustaining.” Bullpen Tournaments, a baseball operations company that also operates Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, will operate Championship Park, located at the intersection of Markland Avenue and the U.S. 31 bypass, and the revenue generated by the park from tournament fees, concessions, sponsorships, and others will be spent on maintenance and operations of the park.

“This is a huge win for taxpayers as those using the park will essentially be the ones funding the maintenance and operations of the park rather than the city allocating tax dollars toward it,” Reed said.

Kokomo Common Council member Tom Miklik expressed excitement for the development of the park, saying it will be a “big draw” to the City of Firsts.

“It’s good for us,” Miklik said. “In fact, it’s going to be a big draw to this city and with quality of life. I’ve talked to people all over the state already, and they know exactly where it is because of their connection with Grand Park.”