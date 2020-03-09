Late run push Pioneers past Cougars 5-1

Kokomo, Ind. – The Point Park Pioneers (9-1, 4-0) clinched game one of the weekend series against IU Kokomo (9-8, 3-1), topping the Cougars 5-1 Saturday afternoon at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
GAME ONE: W, 5-1
HOW IT HAPPENED:
Owen Callaghan pitched into the ninth inning for his fifth start of the season, allowing five runs on four hits issuing just two walks. The southpaw struck out 10 Pioneer hitters on 107 pitches.
Both teams battled at the plate drawing a blank score until the bottom of the fifth, where freshman Thomas Obergfell hit a triple to deep right-center field driving in sophomore Chad Garisek for a 1-0 lead.
Point Park took a one-run advantage in the next inning, putting up two runs and two hits with zero errors. The contest was scoreless for the next two innings, until the Pioneers put the game out of reach for the Cougars with a three-run home run in the top of the ninth for a 5-1 victory.
STANDOUT STATS:
- Thomas Obergfell recorded two extra base hits in four plate appearances. The freshman drove in the lone run for IUK.
- Chad Garisek battled at the plate, reaching base twice and scoring the only run for the Cougars.
Next Up:
The IU Kokomo Baseball team will face Point Park University in game two and three of the series Sunday, March 7 starting at 12:00 PM ET.
