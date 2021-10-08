Late goal snaps Cougars' three-match winning streak

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A goal in the final two minutes of the match by Point Park University was the difference on Saturday as the Indiana University Kokomo women's soccer team saw its three-match winning streak come to an end with a 2-1 loss to the Pioneers.

The Pioneers struck early as Athena Beck converted a penalty kick opportunity in the ninth minute of the match to give Point Park the early 1-0 advantage.

Just minutes before the Pioneers scored on the penalty kick, IU Kokomo's Keely Hoopingarner narrowly missed her fourth goal in four matches as the junior took a shot that hit the crossbar.

IU Kokomo had two more scoring chances in the 19th minute when Morgan Scruggs and Kelsi Hoot both put shots on goal but the Pioneer keeper made both saves, keeping the Point Park 1-0 lead intact.

Cougar keeper Erica Bolinger kept IU Kokomo in the match, making two saves in the opening half. IUK would go into the lockerroom facing a 1-0 deficit.

The Cougars had many scoring chances in the first 30 minutes of the second half but were unable to convert any of them until Brook Switzer send a cross in from the left side of the field and Brooklyn Garber got her head on it and buried it in the back of the net for the equalizer.

In the 88th minute, the Pioneers sent in a cross from the right and Nola McGuire was able to finish for the game-winner with just over one minute left in the match.

Morgan Scruggs finished with a match-high four goals, three of them on goal.

The Cougars will travel to Richmond on Thursday to take on Indiana University East. The match will be played at Centerville High School Soccer Field.