Lady Wildkats open the season in new gym

The Lady Wildkat volleyball team kicked off the season at home against county rival Western in the school’s new volleyball gymnasium last week.

The new Haworth Gymnasium was designed to memorialize Haworth High School, adopting the former school’s navy color scheme along with Kokomo’s current red and blue colors and adding the Huskies’ mascot logo to the floor. However, the gym was designed to accommodate volleyball games specifically, accenting the necessary lines used in volleyball, rather than the traditional basketball-style gyms.

“It’s a great facility. We’re very thankful to be able to play. They put a lot of work into that. It was nice to bring it into the new area. It was very outdated. I think it was kind of an exciting time for our girls too to just be able to get a new facility,” said Head Coach Rebecca Brandes.

The volleyball floor design, said Brandes, helps players identify in and out balls.

“It’s nice because especially when you do see (basketball) courts like that, the lines can be really tricky on those courts. Like some of the other teams we play, they have light volleyball lines, and they have the darker lines around that are close to the end line. But they’re not the end line. So we’ve had some confusion with that. That is a nice thing about our court,” Brandes said.

The Lady Wildkats have 28 players on the roster, making up three teams for Kokomo: varsity, junior varsity, and C-team. The varsity team consists of seniors Victoria Stewart, Correll Heath, Malori Nichols, Sarah Stonebraker, and Jannessa Reece; juniors Brooke Hughes, Jada-Claire Broomfield, and Jalynn Warden; sophomore Keihera Lang; and freshmen Dani Tate and Abby Hansen.

Brandes said the seniors and juniors on the team were the strong unit of the squad, working hard on and off the court. She commented on the leadership roles of Broomfield and Heath.

“Jada-Claire, last year she was a libero, and this year she’s playing middle for us. But she’s still making those strong defensive plays when she’s in the back row. She’s one to commend for really how much work she’s put in to even getting in up to that hitting position.

“Correll is another one, and she’s our setter. She runs the court. She takes charge. She does a very good job of making sure that the girl next to her or the girls on the court know what they’re supposed to be doing, whether they’re passing within the play or she takes charge of plays when we need to her to,” Brandes said.

Since the players could not practice with each other until July due to the COVID-19 guidelines set by Gov. Eric Holcomb, Brandes said the girls missed out on some bonding time together, especially between the older and younger players who may not interact as much during the fall season.

Additionally, the Lady Wildkats usually participate in a summer league in Logansport or Peru, but the leagues were canceled this year. Also with the cancelation of the team’s home scrimmage against Clinton Prairie, Kokomo’s home opener against the Lady Panthers was the first gameplay experience the team had this year.

Kokomo fell short in four matches against Western (19-25, 25-16, 19-25, 23-25). Winning the second match, Brandes said the Lady Wildkats’ serving got the Lady Panthers “out of rhythm.” Although serving and passing was a strong point for Kokomo, Brandes said she might need to adjust the lineup and work with the team on better defense.

“I think we have some things we need to get stronger in. Blocking definitely, we need to be a little stronger in to put that as a piece of our defense. I thought it was a great start. I thought our passing, which sometimes can be a little more shaky, looked pretty consistent last night. I was very happy with that,” Brandes said.

Currently, Brandes said the team is focusing on playing each game to the fullest and not looking ahead to the big games and tournaments at the end of the season.

“I would say this year we’ve talked a lot about just being thankful that we get to play just because we realize there might be a day where we just might be done for the season or we don’t play that night like we were supposed to,” Brandes said. “We’re playing every game like it’s our last.”

The Lady Wildkats will travel to McCutcheon Thursday, Aug. 27. The varsity game will begin at 6:30 p.m.