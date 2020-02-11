Lady Kats sophomore setting records

Lady Kats sophomore Chloe McClain set new records for herself and Kokomo as she led the team’s victory over Muncie Central (49-48) late last month, scoring 39 points against the Lady Bearcats.
McClain, a guard, made seven three-pointers against Muncie Central, tying with Mistina Oliver (1991-1992 against Chicago Marshall) for the Lady Kats’ record for most shots behind the arc.
Additionally, McClain now sits one point away from Kokomo girls’ single-game scoring record held by Debbie Benziger against Chicago Hersey in the 1993-1994 season with 40 points. Additionally, she surpassed Benziger’s previous record of 38 points against Benton Central also in the 1993-1994 season and both of Tiffany Longworth’s record of 37 points against Taylor in the 1992-1993 season and 35 points in the 1990-1991 season against Perry Meridian.
McClain said her career-high score in the final game of the regular season came unexpectedly to her, even though she always worked to better herself as a player.
“I keep telling myself, ‘Inputs take care of outputs,’ so whatever I put into it, I’m going to get out of it. And it’s been working pretty decently. I’ve had a good season,” McClain said.
Head Coach Tod Windlan said McClain has come a long way this season.
“Chloe works hard, and we hope she continues working hard in the weight room while she refines her basketball skill set,” Winlan said.
Even as a sophomore, McClain said she considered herself a leader on the varsity team due to her deep love for the game. As one of the leaders, she said she tried to make sure the rest of the team was on task and improving every day.
The Lady Kats ended its season (4-19) last Wednesday in the first round of sectionals against Lafayette Jefferson, falling short to the Lady Bronchos 64-53. McClain ended the season with a 34.6 field goal percentage, 27.9 percent in three-point goals, and 69.2 percent in free throws. She led the team in total rebounds (129), steals (56), blocks (19), and scoring (337).
In addition to her 337 total points scored as a sophomore, McClain scored a total of 184 points her freshman season, totaling her career points to 521. Already over halfway to the 1,000-Point Club, McClain said she was hoping to make it in by the end of her high school career.
“I want to be a 1,000-point scorer, which I think I’m on track for that now. So, hopefully I’ll be able to get there,” McClain said.
Windlan had similar hopes for McClain.
“I want Chloe to be a 1,000-point scorer for the Lady Kats while leading her team to a sectional championship. Chloe needs to learn to be a more consistent outside shooter while developing herself into a great on-ball defender,” Windlan said.
McClain believed the Lady Kats improved significantly since last season and competed at a much higher level this year. She gave credit to the coaching staff and Windlan in his first year coaching at Kokomo.
“Our coaching staff is really good. Coach Windlan, I’m really glad that he came in this year. He’s really done a good job of pushing us and getting us better. I’m glad he’s here. Hopefully, he stays,” McClain said.
McClain said she would like to play college basketball after graduating but does not have any schools in mind yet.