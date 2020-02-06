Lady Comets lose in first round of sectionals

The Lady Comets lost to Bellmont 63-49 last night in the first round of sectionals last night, making an overall record of 13-10 for Eastern.
Head Coach Andy Steele said the girls gave everything they had in the game, and he was proud of their fight. The Lady Comets started the first quarter on fire by scoring 21 points. Jeanie Crabtree did a great job of attacking the middle of Bellmont’s half-court trap, according to him, which led to some layups or McKenzie Cooper making some three-pointers. The team added a new defensive look this week that contained Bellmont from driving into the paint.
The Lady Comets shot the ball really well last night, Steele said, a lot better than what they had the last two games. They had a lot of the same looks in the offense that they did against Oak Hill and Peru. This time the team had more confidence that the shots would fall, he said.
Steele said he was so proud of what the seniors did this year.
“They really put the team on their shoulders and carried us to a successful season. As I told them in the locker room after the game, wins are great, but I want to instill in them a great work ethic so they can become successful at whatever career field they choose,” Steele said.
Individual results:
McKenzie Cooper: 19 points, 11 rebounds
Jeanie Crabtree: 17 points, seven assists
Kaylee Weeks: six points
Kara Otto: four points
Rylie Davison: three points