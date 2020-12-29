Kyle Sanders joins the 1,000-point club at Western

Despite a narrow loss in an absolute battle of a game, the Western Panthers had one accomplishment to bring home with them after losing to Lebanon 57-54 in triple overtime.

The Panthers rallied around senior Kyle Sanders with the game ball after the contest as Sanders joined the 1,000-point club. Falling short in a tough loss like that is never easy, but Sanders said his teammates’ support and celebration of him made it easier, and worth it, despite the end-game result.

“I knew I was close, wasn’t really sure at the time, like during the game, but they stopped the game and told me I scored 1,000 points. That was pretty nice,” Sanders said. “We were all hyped. It was a little tough to swallow the loss, but they were happy for me. And they know that we together have worked for that moment, basically.”

Sanders has been playing for Western since he was a kid and said the environment is nothing short of tight-knit, from the team to the school system to everyone involved.

From players like Cooper O’Neal, Burkely Seekri, Avery Hayes, Conner Linn, or Kace Howard, Sanders had no shortage of mentors helping him to grow and succeed along the way. But there’s one common denominator he mentioned first.

“We have a great environment, and that’s thanks to Coach (Mike) Lewis really. He came in my freshman year, and he set the tone. We’ve had great environments ever since,” he said.

As a senior, Sanders realized he only has so much time left with the team. Especially in an unprecedented year like this when events are being canceled at an astonishing rate, taking it in a moment at a time is the only way to go.

“I’ve realized that I only have a finite amount of games left, so I’ve got to really just go out there and play my heart out for the team and try and get as many wins as possible throughout the rest of the season because I don’t know how many games are going to be actually played due to COVID,” Sanders said. “But got to take it as they come I guess.”

Though his time at Western may be getting closer to ending, Sanders is in talks with both Indiana Wesleyan and Taylor University about extending his sports career.

On top of basketball, Sanders has been a premier golfer for Western as well and plans to play both sports at the next level.

“Looking to play basketball and golf at [either college], hopefully. I haven’t made my decision yet but looking forward to either one of those schools because both of them are great options,” Sanders said. “Growing up, I never really thought about it. I just tried to stay in the present really and just enjoy time as a kid. But now as I’m getting older, I feel older. I’m looking forward to taking this next step in my athletic and academic career.”

His motor as an athlete is fueled by his team, even in individual awards like this. To Sanders, it’s not so much an individual award but a reflection of the team’s culture since he’s been a Panther.

Teammates hold each other accountable there, and without the support internally, Sanders said it’s a safe bet he wouldn’t be where he is today. And that support takes years in the making.

On top of the names aforementioned, Sanders credited the seniors from last season and the overall strength in numbers the Panthers have.

“All the guys have really just pushed each other to strive for greatness. And that’s kind of what has brought me to this point, is my teammates around me, just really pushing me to be the best I can possibly be, for the team,” he said.

When asked to pick between golf and basketball, he hesitated. The good news is he doesn’t have to choose, as both are in future plans ahead.

“I think my body likes golf a little more,” he said, laughing. “But the team aspect of basketball is very inviting.”

The Panthers hope to continue stacking wins as Sanders enjoys the remaining season. If they continue to battle like they did against Lebanon, the ceiling is very high.