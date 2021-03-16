Kyle Sanders becomes Western’s all-time leading scorer

If he wasn’t already forever etched in Western High School basketball history, Kyle Sanders certainly is now after putting on a career year for the Panthers and helping his team win the conference championship.

After a double-overtime sectional loss to Twin Lakes, Sanders walked off the floor with 1,310 points — the most in the school’s history — passing Josh Nelson’s 2004 record of 1,308. The senior called it “semi-surreal” and said he’ll always look back fondly on his career at Western.

“It feels good. It’s kind of always been in my sights to score 1,000 points, and I achieved that goal earlier this year,” Sanders said. “But then I just wanted to win games, and if I got to the scoring record, that would be awesome. And I did, and it feels good.”

Western had a great year. The team went 17-7 on the season and claimed the Hoosier Conference after beating Twin Lakes 60-43 on Feb. 19.

Twin Lakes got Western back, knocking them off 57-53 in a sectional battle to the end, but winning the conference was something Sanders won’t forget soon. For that team to win the conference was a compilation of all upperclassmen’s hard work.

“There’s a lot of moments throughout the four years that I could choose from, but gosh, that conference championship, I’m always going to remember that,” he said. “We’ve never won the conference, and to win it with that group of guys, that was really special. A bunch of those guys are three- or four-year guys, juniors and seniors. We’ve put in the work.”

Sanders will be taking his talents — both on the court and on the green — to Indiana Wesleyan University in the fall to further his academic and athletic careers.

Playing both golf and basketball in college was appealing to Sanders, he said, and IWU offered a competitive environment that Sanders said also aligned with his values.

“Indiana Wesleyan just really aligns with my beliefs and morals and values, so that was a big thing for me and then getting the opportunity to play both sports for sure. [IWU Golf Coach Kyle Bloom and Basketball Coach Greg Tonagel] were kind enough to work something out for me where I could play both, and to play both sports there — they play sports at a high level there —I’m really looking forward to the challenge. It’s going to be an experience for sure,” Sanders said.

Sanders is ready to get in the gym and compete every day for a role on the team, but he thinks he could be one of the top guys on the green right off the bat.

He’s going to do what he’s always done, which is work hard and let his game speak for itself. Sanders said a key focus for him will be to further his development not only as a player but also as a student and man of God.

“Those are three big things. So I just want to go there, get to work, and see what happens,” Sanders said.

Playing both golf and basketball begged the question, which does he enjoy more? Sanders said he gets this question too often, and it always pains him to have to choose.

The team aspect of basketball was contagious, he said, and he loved sharing that high-energy experience with his teammates as the crowd roars. But golf pushed him more mentally, and Sanders said he’s always up for a challenge.

“I’ll go with golf, why not?” Sanders said. “From the team aspect, it’s going to be basketball just because there’s so many memories made with basketball as a team, as a group of guys. But I think golf challenges me more mentally, for sure, and so I like that. I’m always up for a challenge.”

Not only is he Western’s all-time leading scorer, but when he broke that record Sanders also moved up to the 11th highest scorer in Howard County’s history.

“It feels good. I’m not going to lie to you,” Sanders said.

This was never his expectation, but Sanders said it goes to show what can happen when an athlete puts the work in and has a great support system helping him to succeed.

He credited the culture at Western for a great deal of his success and mentioned how many high-quality athletes come out of the school system every year.

“The culture is fantastic. I’d put money on it. We have the best culture in the county, maybe even in the state. Everybody here is so close-knit. We all play for each other, and we play for Western,” Sanders said. “Everybody has that same idea that it’s ‘we, not me,’ and so that really pushes us to success. It’s a fantastic culture here.”

Sanders’ name will hang in the Western rafters forever, and he has plans to put his name in the IWU hall of fame as well. The work starts now, he said, and he’s anxious to get to campus in the fall.