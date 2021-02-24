KTP employee dedicates life to youth football

For more than two decades, a legacy has been building in the Kokomo P.A.L. league, and lives continue to be changed for the better because of it.

Tim Johnson, a longtime KTP worker and youth football coach, has served as a leader and mentor to young student-athletes for more than 23 years. Though he’s received offers from other schools to coach, he believes he’s making the most impact where he is now. Coaching third- to sixth-graders, Johnson said the P.A.L. league allows students to play at younger ages.

“[Most schools] don’t have a football league for [younger students]. The only football they have is they start tackling in seventh grade,” Johnson said. “With that whole (P.A.L.) program, if it drops, it won’t be good for them kids out there.”

Johnson himself has played football since he was 6 years old, and he went on to play college ball for Missouri before starting his career at Stellantis.

He said a lot of parents look to him for help with their kids, and he’s happy to do it. Johnson has four sons he’s raised and coached through football, along with a grandson. But he doesn’t have any boys on the current team of his own, which he said is sometimes surprising to parents.

“They’re like, ‘This guy don’t even have any kids on the team, and he’s still doing it,’ you know. I love it because I got an opportunity to go coach at the schools, but I turned them all down because I want to stay where I’m at because no one has the love and ability to just stay with these kids.

“Some coaches, they have kids on the team, so they’re going to help coach until their kids move on. Once their kids move on it’s like, ‘OK, I’m gone.’ What about the rest of them, though? They’re going to need some help. Some kids don’t have their dad. So they need that role model to keep going,” Johnson said.

Johnson is that role model, and he teaches the kids more than just football. His theme of the “three D’s” (decision, devotion, and discipline) drives his coaching philosophy, and he said it can carry through their whole lives as well.

He still has grown-up past players who he could yell “DDD” to from across a room, and they’d turn around and know exactly what it means.

“It’s your decision to come out here, OK? Then now you got to be devoted on what you’ve decided on doing. So whatever goes on, you make a mistake, there’s going to be some discipline behind that. That’s what I’m teaching the kids,” Johnson said.

He’s mentored and coached players like Taylor Persons and DJ Balentine, who he said still call him “coach” to this day. These lifetime connections are the reasons Johnson has been so involved.

Johnson said he can be a tough coach and that discipline is important, but he tries to emphasize the fun of the game. After some time in the program, the kids grow more comfortable and begin to ask questions, which Johnson said he loves.

“Some kids are scared when they first start out. Then once they start getting comfortable, it’s like, ‘OK, I’m having fun with this.’ Don’t be afraid to open your mouth. If you don’t understand something, open your mouth. If you keep your mouth closed and don’t want to say something, I’m thinking you already know,” Johnson said.

Johnson said if he can coach one kid up, that kid can help the other kids understand in their own way. The young players often can be intimidated to ask for help, so Johnson often will take a backseat and let one of the kids explain it to them so they don’t get overwhelmed.

Education, Johnson said, is number one. He doesn’t need an all-star on the field if he can’t keep his grades up, he said. The P.A.L. league encourages players to care about school because they can’t play if their grades aren’t up to par. That, combined with seeing other kids have fun and succeed, inspires the students who are struggling academically to pull up their grades.

There’s a tutor available at the kids’ practice. So, a kid who needs help can show up, do his homework, and then participate once it’s done, which Johnson said has yielded great results every year.

There was one situation in which a student wasn’t doing well academically. Johnson said the student’s father was in jail, and the student had lost interest in academics. Johnson, however, was able to get him interested in football in third grade and on a path that allowed him to play. By the time the sixth-grade banquet came, the kid’s mother spoke in front of the audience in tears, thanking Johnson for caring and lighting a fire in her son, who expressed interest in going to college.

“That’s what keeps making me come back every year. Every time I tell the kids, ‘Well, I think this is going to be my last year guys,’ and they’re like, ‘No, coach. No, please come back!’ I’m like, ‘Man, here I go again,’” Johnson said. “My wife said, ‘You aren’t going to ever leave those kids.’ It’s just about the love, man. These kids just bring so much to me. They force me to keep doing this.”