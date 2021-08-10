Kokomo's Chloe McClain commits to Indiana Tech

Though she still has a year to add to her already-decorated resume at Kokomo High School, Chloe McClain has determined where the next stop on her basketball journey will be.

The senior for the Wildkats chose Indiana Tech for a number of reasons, but chief among them was her attraction to the coaching style there. McClain has had many coaches in her career, she said, so she knows what works for her and what doesn't. Long story short, Indiana Tech worked for her.

"The first thing that really stood out to me with Tech is I really liked their coaching style and their program. It's laid out perfectly, it's like everything I want in a basketball program," McClain said. "I've played for three great coaches in high school and so I've kind of learned what I do like and what I don't like. [Coach Jessie Biggs and Coach Kylene Biggs] have all the perfect qualities of a coach. I just love that about them."

In her three years at Kokomo, McClain averages 12.6 points per game, along with 2 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and two steals. In both her junior and sophomore years, McClain averaged just above 14 points per game, making a jump from her freshman year when she scored just under 9 points per contest.

McClain is primed for a big year, and said she's excited for one last go around with the Wildkats. She loves her coach, Haley Cook Peckinpaugh, and said she is determined to score over 1,000 points for her high school career. Currently she sits at 793 career points, according to MaxPreps.

"I'm really glad that [Coach Peckinpaugh] came in and I'm really glad she's here. I've obviously had a lot of coaches during high school so it's kind of nice to have her stick around another year," McClain said. "She's always been our number one fan. She'll get onto us and you know, make sure that we're challenging ourselves and pushing ourselves to do our best, but she's also all of our best friends. She'll help us outside of basketball and she's just like a great coach, everything that I'd want in a coach."

McClain will be assisting former Northwestern basketball star and University of Illinois player Kendall Bostic at Bostic's InspireHER camp at the Carver Center on Aug. 21, along with a few other local basketball players in the area.

McClain said she looks up to Bostic a lot, and Bostic has been a mentor for her in her basketball journey. McClain is the newest Howard County women's basketball star mentioned in the same breath at Kendall Bostic and Madison and McKenna Layden, and said it speaks to Kokomo's furtile athlete environment to have so many college athletes in the area.

"I personally really look up to Kendall Bostic. She is one of the best players that I've seen play and she's just a great person all around. You know, it's hard for me to look at myself and say, 'I'm one of them', you know what I mean? I think it's a really cool thing that we have a lot of people coming out of Kokomo and playing college basketball," McClain said. "Even with the boys' teams. You can just tell who really puts in the work."

The InspireHER camp is now full, and McClain, Bostic, and others will be grooming Howard County's next greats.