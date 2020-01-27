editor's pick featured

Kokomo wrestling places second in NCC tournament

Last Saturday was a good day for the Kats. The team took home second place at the conference tournament, an improvement from its third place finish a year ago.

Harvey Barr and Kymani Howard took home NCC championships. Barr defeated the number 12 ranked wrestler in the state, Romello Williams of Anderson, in the finals. Twelve of the 13 Wildkat wrestlers earned a place.

Individual Results:

106 pounds: Harvey Barr, first

113 pounds: Kacey Coak, fourth

120 pounds: Nathan Conner, fifth

126 pounds: Omarion Clark-Stitts, second

132 pounds: Aulani Davis, fifth

138 pounds: Wilmer Corrales, fourth

145 pounds: Jaquan East, fourth

152 pounds: Taylor Duncan, second

160 pounds: Kymani Howard, first

170 pounds: Myles Lenoir, fourth

182 pounds: Mitchell Wyrick, second

220 pounds: Jakobe Sparger, fourth

The Kats will be back in action this Saturday at the Oak Hill sectional tournament.

