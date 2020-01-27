Kokomo wrestling places second in NCC tournament

Last Saturday was a good day for the Kats. The team took home second place at the conference tournament, an improvement from its third place finish a year ago.
Harvey Barr and Kymani Howard took home NCC championships. Barr defeated the number 12 ranked wrestler in the state, Romello Williams of Anderson, in the finals. Twelve of the 13 Wildkat wrestlers earned a place.
Individual Results:
106 pounds: Harvey Barr, first
113 pounds: Kacey Coak, fourth
120 pounds: Nathan Conner, fifth
126 pounds: Omarion Clark-Stitts, second
132 pounds: Aulani Davis, fifth
138 pounds: Wilmer Corrales, fourth
145 pounds: Jaquan East, fourth
152 pounds: Taylor Duncan, second
160 pounds: Kymani Howard, first
170 pounds: Myles Lenoir, fourth
182 pounds: Mitchell Wyrick, second
220 pounds: Jakobe Sparger, fourth
The Kats will be back in action this Saturday at the Oak Hill sectional tournament.