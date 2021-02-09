Kokomo woman to run for Ainsley's Angels

After a year of cancelations, one Kokomo woman is bringing attention back to Ainsley’s Angels, an organization that strives to make endurance events accessible to everyone and raise awareness to the special needs community.

Shannon Spencer currently is training to run a 48-hour race beginning March 5 with the goal of raising $5,000 to purchase an Axiom conversion wheelchair for the program’s athlete riders to be used in races and triathlons. Spencer has been involved with the nonprofit for more than five years and said she’s anxious to help this year, alongside runner Kristy High, after a difficult 2020.

“All nonprofits, I would say, are probably feeling the crunch. People aren’t working. Jobs are down, so a lot of nonprofits probably aren’t getting the support of what they used to,” Spencer said.

With Ainsley’s Angels, participants push “riders” through the races, essentially serving as the legs for those who are unable to run on their own. Spencer will have 16-year-old Kendal High as her rider, along with a few other riders if the weather permits.

Spencer is going to run a 4x4x48, meaning she’ll run four miles every four hours until she’s reached 48 hours. Events like these allow the caregivers to bring the riders to an event, giving them time to rest and enjoy the riders’ excitement. Events such as these were canceled last year, leaving many riders longing to ride again.

“So this year I just thought, ‘Man, we haven’t had very many riders. Ainsley’s Angels isn’t able to do their fund raiser, their chili cook-off this month, and what a great way to bring awareness and just get back,’” Spencer said. “What a great way to support somebody else who can’t run, you know, be somebody else’s legs.”

The event will take place from March 5 at 8 p.m. until March 7 at 8 p.m. It will begin at the FIT Kokomo Gym and go down Deffenbaugh, loop through Highland Park, and return to the gym. It also will feature American ultramarathon runner David Goggins who has participated before, Spencer said. Mayor Tyler Moore and his family will run also, as well as Sgt. Zach Rodman of the Kokomo Police Department SWAT Team.

Spencer said her experience with Ainsley’s Angels has been rewarding. The joy on the riders’ faces is priceless, and being able to share that fun experience with them is special.

“It’s so neat when you pair up with a rider. We usually know what their favorite music is. One of the riders, his favorite is Michael Jackson. On the wheelchairs, they’re really neat because they have different holders, and believe it or not, they’re really easy to maneuver,” Spencer said. “So I bring a Bluetooth speaker, and then I already know that he likes Michael Jackson. So who can’t get down to a run with some ‘Thriller’? So we have a good time. He sings, you sing, and just for that moment in time, nothing else matters.”

For this year’s run, safety is the highest priority, she said, as the riders fall into a higher-risk group than the general public. The event will be small but meaningful.

Spencer’s husband will join on his bike for some late hours, along with some local running partners of hers. These include her regular runner partner Lynne Herr of Grand Design hair salon, Missy Sutton of FIT 765 Kokomo, and Amanda Flick-Land of City of Firsts Fitness.

“What’s even more exciting is to see our community, even though we’re different, kind of come together,” Spencer said.

In addition to ensuring everyone can experience endurance events, Ainsley's Angels aims to build awareness about the special needs community through inclusion in all aspects of life, by promoting awareness, providing education, and participating as active members in local communities, according to the nonprofit’s page.

To learn more information or donate to the $5,000 goal, visit Shannon Spencer’s 4x4x48 Challenge for Ainsley’s Angels of America on Facebook.