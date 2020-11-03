Kokomo tennis coach steps down after 19 seasons

After 19 seasons at Kokomo and two at Eastern, Tennis Coach Shawn Flanary is stepping away to spend more time and energy with his family.

Flanary is walking away with a highly-decorated resume, as he has won Coach of the Year in just about every category possible: 2016 NFHS Coach of the Year, District Coach of the Year in 2006 and 2015, Indiana High School Tennis Association State Coach of the Year in 2015, seven-time NCC Coach of the Year, and NCC All Sports Coach of the Year in 2015.

Flanary said he bleeds tennis, but it’s about time for him to step away and direct more of that tennis time to his family. His kids play fall sports, and he wants to be more involved, he said.

“It’s a very difficult decision, but it’s just, you know you can’t have it all, especially when you’re a dad. You have to be around your kids and wife and all that good stuff, and it’s primarily about that,” Flanary said.

With a 299-173 record, as well as seven NCC championships, seven regional championships, and 16 sectional championships including this season, Flanary said all the success has been great, but the most important thing he’ll take with him are the relationships and people he’s gotten to know in that time.

“Probably the most important thing is just the relationships and the people that you meet along the way,” he said. “If you talk tennis, the ’06 team we had that was a final eight team, we had some really strong players on that team that were fun to coach and had multiple conference championship runs with them. There’s been a lot of good memories, but I think the thing that sticks out most is the people.”

He added that the 2015 team was quite memorable as well. It was known as a slept-on team that wasn’t projected to win many games but snuck up on some teams and was able to have an incredible year.

Flanary also touched on how the community has embraced him over the years. Lots of former players and others close to the program have reached out to wish him well and send him off with kind words. One of his proudest moments, he said, was helping to open the indoor facility in Greentown in 2003.

“You know, tennis is just something that I love and I’m passionate about. We just want to see kids playing and growing in the sports. It’s a great life sport,” Flanary said. “I’m still going to be involved in that capacity but just need to free up some evenings in the fall and stuff with the children and all, but tennis has been good to me. It runs in my blood, and I’ve had a lot of fun with it. And I’ll miss it for sure, but I'll definitely still be around in the tennis community.”

Flanary didn’t rule out a return to coaching later in the future. He said there might still be some goals to be accomplished that he may have left on the court in 21 years of coaching.

“It’ll likely happen. You know, I hit 299 wins this year, and I think that maybe is a little indicative of work that needs to be finished in the future. I’m kind of a goal-driven guy. But the most important thing is just I enjoy it and when the time permits, the time’s right. I’m sure at some point I’ll probably be back involved,” he said.

Flanary finished his final season 14-11 as sectional champions once again and finished fourth in the NCC.

His legacy and track record will be tough to replace for Kokomo, as will the deep impact Flanary has had on not only tennis but also the youth in the community.