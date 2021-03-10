Kokomo, Taylor head basketball coaches step down

In the past 24 hours, two Howard County coaches announced they’ll be stepping away from two of the county’s bigger basketball programs.

Titan Coach Dennis Bentzler is retiring after 38 years in the Taylor school system following an 86-59 sectional loss to Blackford on March 6, and Wildkats Coach Bob Wonnell announced on social media this morning that he’s resigning from the Kokomo job, saying he feels it’s the best thing to do for himself and the program.

Bentzler graduated from Taylor in 1972 and served as a coach at the school for basketball, football, and softball in his tenure there. When now-athletic director Jake Leicht took the job in 2019, his longtime assistant Bentzler took over as head coach.

After a tough 3-19 season last year, the Titans steadied the ship with a 12-12 season this year.

Wonnell said that, after talking to his family, he decided to resign as the boys’ basketball coach at Kokomo High School.

“While it is against every instinct in my body to quit anything, I feel that this is the best thing to do. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be the boys’ basketball coach here at KHS. While it hasn’t worked out on the scoreboard, I am extremely proud of our effort and the fact that I have never wavered from my coaching values,” Wonnell said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The Wildkats finished the season 7-16. After winning the first sectional game 53-48 against rival Logansport, the team dropped the next game to another conference rival McCutcheon 62-41 to end the year.

Wonnell was named the 25th Kokomo basketball head coach in 2017 and compared the program to the likes of Duke, North Carolina, and IU at the high school level.

“I consider Kokomo as one of those elite jobs in the state … Kokomo has a community fan base that loves its basketball,” he said.

Before the Kokomo job, Wonnell coached a 10-year stint at Charles A. Tindley High School where he built the program from the ground up and helped Tindley win the 2017 Class A State Championship after claiming three successive sectional titles. He was named the 2016-2017 City (Indianapolis) Coach of the Year.

When offered the job, Wonnell said he and his wife Monica, an elementary school teacher, considered the decision to be a “no-brainer” after looking at all aspects – family, teaching, and coaching – of the move to Kokomo.

Now, Wonnell will step away, but not without a warm message to the Kokomo community.

“I want to thank Wildkat Nation and everyone that has supported my family and I here at KHS. My passion for coaching is very strong still and I look forward to the next step that the Lord has in store for me. Thanks,” Wonnell said.