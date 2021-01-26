Kokomo sophomore wrestler lays blueprint for girls in the sport

Kokomo sophomore Aulani Davis is blazing a trail as a female wrestler after she became the first girl in the school’s history to win a wresting state championship last year, and then she went back to do it again this year.

On Jan. 15, the sophomore got to work in her second Kokomo state championship and took care of her opponent in a dominant fashion to become a back-to-back champion. To be the first girl to win it all last year, Davis said she was relieved, overwhelmed, and exhausted after the match came down to the wire. To do it again, it’s what she expects from herself now.

“The first year I was really, really nervous. But this time around, I just went out and wrestled like it was just another match, and I wasn’t nervous like before. Obviously I was nervous, but it just wasn’t bad to where I was scared,” Davis said.

Most high school athletes never even sniff a state championship, much less win two in a row. But Davis said she wasn’t satisfied and will be upset if she doesn’t win another one. She has two years left at Kokomo, and she wants the career sweep.

This year the state tournament was at Hamilton Heights because of COVID-19 protocols, but last year Kokomo hosted its first-ever girls' state championship in Memorial Gym. Davis spoke on how special it was to get the win for her home team in her first year.

“I am really proud of it actually, especially being my freshman year. So it was the first time I had wrestled at state, and it was in our own stadium. So I was excited and happy that I won there,” Davis said.

She was quick to credit her coaches and teammates for creating an environment in which she could succeed so quickly. Davis didn’t like to wrestle girls early on, after wrestling so often with and being pushed by the boys on the team. Davis felt as though that gave her an advantage going into her matches, competing with her teammates who wrestle at a high level.

Kokomo Head Coach Mike Miller said he saw success in Davis early, and he followed her career up through the ranks. When she got to Kokomo High School, he knew she would be primed for great things from the beginning.

“We knew coming in she had the potential to be extremely good. She is an extremely talented young lady. But even with that said, winning a state championship is never easy, and it’s always special when you have the opportunity to do it,” Miller said. “[Assistant Coach Thad Tyra] has coached her since she was 6 years old, and I’ve been associated with the program for 25 years now. So we’ve been paying attention to what she’s been doing all the way coming up, knowing when she got here really good things were going to happen. But you never take state championships for granted.”

During last year’s championship match, Davis went toe-to-toe with her opponent in what Miller called a “dog fight.” It was two high-caliber athletes giving it all they had in a triple-overtime battle, he said, with Davis coming out as the ultimate victor.

This year’s championship match was a bit more one-sided, according to Miller.

“This year, she really showed her technical ability, her physical ability, and just kind of went out there and just left no question in anybody’s mind who the best wrestler was in the weight class,” Miller said.

As girls wrestling continues to grow as a sport, Davis is a great ambassador for the Kokomo program, he said. She’s laid the blueprint for those who want to be successful through her work ethic and approach to the sport.

Davis is never satisfied, always looking toward the next goal and never dwelling on her past successes, which is what is necessary to be a champion, according to her coaches.

“I know that we’ve got a lot of younger girls in our program that think Aulani and our other female wrestlers are just absolutely awesome. And they really look up to her, probably more so than she recognizes even,” Miller said. “When you’ve got a trailblazer there, all eyes are on you, and people are paying attention to what’s going on. I know the younger girls in Kokomo are paying attention to that.”

But it’s not just in Kokomo, Tyra said. As Davis has gotten more popular statewide and nationwide, a lot of talented wrestlers who perhaps started wrestling before Davis have been watching.

“Every time she’s on the mat, you’ve got 15 to 20 girls in her weight class that are cheering for her,” Tyra said.

Davis has gained a lot of confidence after racking up so many wins early on, but she said she doesn’t let it affect her mindset going in. She’s learned to treat every match the same, and the continuity of her approach continues to yield results.

There’s a calmness now, which comes from wrestling year-round for school or through travel teams in national tournaments. Tyra said in the last ranking, Davis was 15th in the nation in her age group.

She was invited to the preseason national duals where she won the 16-and-under event and was the runner-up in the junior level, which Tyra said included anyone older than a sophomore as well as some college wrestlers.

Both of those events were on the same day, which exploded Davis into the top 20 nationally. But it’s not hype for her. She lets it serve as motivation, focusing on the girls ahead of her.

This motivation was fuming even after winning the state championship again this year.

“This year, she walked off the mat — and she’s never done this to me the whole time I’ve been coaching her — and she slapped me on the back, and she said, ‘I got two more to get,’” Tyra said. “And for me as a coach — I’ve spent 33 years coaching wrestling — and she’s probably in the top two as far as talent for all the coaching I’ve done. But the difference between her and the other guys I had is she’s never satisfied. We’ve talked a lot, and I don’t think she’s going to be satisfied until she has that NCAA championship.”

Though it Davis’ second high school state championship, she’s actually won 10 state championships in total, according to Tyra.

She’s snagged four ISWA (Indiana State Wrestling Association) state championships, three NUWAY (National United Wrestling Association for Youth) state championships, one Central Middle School state championship, two Kokomo High School girls wrestling state championships, and the Freshman/Sophomore Indiana state championship.

But that’s all water under the bridge now.

“I want two more,” Davis said.