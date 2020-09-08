Kokomo softball coach spends over 30 years coaching athletes

Vicki Ledbetter, one of Kokomo’s current 12U softball coaches, began her 32nd year coaching young athletes this fall.

Ledbetter, 63, began her coaching career in 1988 at Southside, coaching boys in baseball, including her son. After he grew out of the league, she still stuck with coaching, enjoying the atmosphere with her fellow coaches and guiding kids in the sport. Also a school teacher, Ledbetter enjoyed building relationships on the field like in the classroom.

“I am a teacher, and I enjoy working with kids. They’re a lot of fun. I guess the [main] part that I enjoy is the development of taking them from a non-player to an accomplished player,” Ledbetter said.

However, when Ledbetter first began coaching, she wasn’t as familiar with the sport, so she decided to join an adult softball league and play the game herself.

“I thought, ‘If I can’t do this, then how am I going to teach them?’ So I started playing softball to kind of be able to know what I’m talking about … There’s a league called Moms and Dads Softball, and it’s parents of little leaguers. We played at each other’s ballparks,” Ledbetter said.

In 2010, Ledbetter had knee replacement surgery and took a break from playing and coaching. Although in 2016, the mothers of some current little league softball players talked her into coaching a Kokomo team. At the time, Ledbetter had two 8-year-old granddaughters, so the two girls signed up and have been coached by their grandmother in 8U, 10U, and now in 12U. Ledbetter is currently the only female coach at Kokomo in 12U.

Over the three decades, Ledbetter said she has witnessed many changes in the little league programs. When she first started coaching, she said there were 16 teams in minor league alone at Southside. Today, the league is fortunate to have four teams, she said. Additionally, Ledbetter said the attitude and mentality of the players have changed over the last 10 to 15 years.

“The desire to play and win is different. Sometimes my girls on my team, they don’t have any idea who even won the game after it’s over. They just want to get in their car and go or check their phones or whatever and don’t even care to win the game. A few girls will ask, ‘Did we win or did we lose?’ They don’t care. Back earlier when we had the boys playing baseball, they were all about it. They were a little bit more emotional than they are now. They worked harder, I believe,” Ledbetter said.

Ledbetter said she will coach next season for her granddaughters’ final year in 12U, but she was unsure if she will continue after that. However, she said she probably would enjoy coaching at the new Championship Park when the project is completed for next season.