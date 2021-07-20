Kokomo SID retiring after 37 years

Kokomo’s sports information director announced he is retiring after 37 years in his role for the Wildkats, but he isn’t stepping away completely.

Though he’ll be retiring, Downham said in his resignation letter to Kokomo Athletic Director Nick Sale that he wishes to continue serving as the on-call voice for volleyball, boys’ and girls’ basketball, and softball. He also will help with relays, track sectionals, and regionals the school hosts along with one more year of keeping football stats for Kokomo.

“I’m planning on continuing to work. What I’m not going to do is make those icy, snowy trips to Indianapolis Tech during the winter. I’m not going to drive to Richmond for a boys’ basketball game. Hopefully if I can adjust my sleep schedule, I’m not going to get up at 5 or 5:30 in the morning and read the newspaper so I can get information out to our coaches. I’ll have a little more free time to do some other things that I enjoy doing,” Downham said. “I’m still keeping involved but not nearly as time-invested.”

Downham’s roots in Kokomo Schools go back to 1973 when he was hired as a student-teacher at Haworth.

Math and sports quickly intersected for Downham, and when Kokomo consolidated Haworth and Kokomo schools in 1984, Downham’s love of numbers was put to use in a sports information director (SID) role.

“It’s a great pairing. I see some of the things I’ve done at Kokomo High School that other schools don’t have and wish they did have. I’ve talked to several athletic directors. In fact, even in the last three and four years other schools have asked about what I do with the anticipation of maybe starting a SID program at their school,” Downham said.

Back in the day when Downham was working his first year as a teacher in 1974 for Haworth, then-baseball coach Keith Slaughter asked Downham to record some statistics for the team. It was pencil and paper then before Downham got ahold of a RadioShack TRS-80s computer the school had acquired.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Downham wrote a program on the computer to keep the stats for the baseball team. Then, the football team was next, and so on. After 10 years of collecting stats and information for the school’s sports teams, it was natural Downham was selected to be the school’s SID.

The value of a SID in Downham’s words is to not only highlight the student-athletes and help build their legacies through numbers but also give coaches tools to better adapt their teams and set expectations for the future based on the records of the past.

“I think it’s just a case of getting information out about the athletes that you have at the school and maybe doing more to highlight their careers and to focus on them. And then, of course, the byproduct too would be for our own coaches to use the information to better their programs in some way,” he said.

Downham hopes Kokomo will continue to have a SID so no years go undocumented for the students and coaches and said he’ll help with the transition if and when the school hires his successor. He hopes for no “lost years” in Kokomo’s system and will work to ensure his successor stays on top of the records for the future.

In addition to his work for the North Central Conference and Kokomo School Corp., Downham has worked for Purdue University’s athletics as a PA voice and as a statistician for the Indianapolis Colts. He has witnessed three Super Bowls, working the 2012 game when Indianapolis hosted and watching the Colts in both the 2006 and 2009 games.

Downham was selected as the winner of the Bob Williams Helping Hand Award from the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2017 and was inducted into the 2017 Hall of Fame Class. The award was conceived in honor of the IHSAA’s first sports information director, Bob Williams.

“I’m most thankful for having a great group of athletic directors to work with. In my 37 years as the sports information director, there were five different athletic directors, and it’s always been a great group of guys,” Downham said. “I’ve had great help because I can’t do this all by myself. I’m thankful first of all for my family. My wife, Judy, has been the glue to hold it all together because, during that 37 years, we were raising a family of two girls, and they were both high school and college athletes and great students as well. So she put everything together for us. I had great coaches that were easy to work with. I couldn’t do this by myself.”

Though Downham will cut down on some lengthy trips to basketball games in the winter weather, he said he’ll still be around. He has to get his numbers fix somehow, he said, but will enjoy sleeping in a little later and taking more time to relax with his family.