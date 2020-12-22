Kokomo seventh-grade team wins MIC tournament

The seventh-grade Kokomo middle school boys pulled together to win the MIC tournament on Dec. 12 at Northwestern.

The championship, which included Hamilton Heights, Tipton, Logansport, Lewis Cass, Northwestern, Western, and Kokomo, came after a 10-2 season of cancellations and quarantines and the rest of 2020 along with it. According to Wildkats Head Coach Adam Heady, it was a rare game in which he had all his players available to play, something that’s been difficult as the team has wrestled with quarantine protocols all season.

“We had a pretty good team. We just had a lot of kids on quarantine, so dealing with that all year had become a challenge. I think was only like the second or third game that we had everybody available, because (during the season) either one person was out or the other,” Heady said. “It’s a good bunch of kids. They listen. You tell them to do something, and they do it.”

The Wildkats knocked off Logansport that Thursday, Dec. 10, before taking care of Hamilton Heights the morning of Dec. 12, and then taking down Lewis Cass in the final game of the tournament that Saturday afternoon to clinch the title.

Despite a strong season, Heady said it’s difficult to gauge expectations in a year of such uncertainty, so going into the tournament, a lot of elements were up in the air.

For example, one player Heady was planning to take on was called Thursday, the beginning of the tournament, and was told he had to quarantine. So it’s a next-man-up situation, and his boys were fortunate to secure a string of victories.

The team consisted Harry Blake, Caleb Taflinger, Brandon Humphries, Dorian Barbour, Sebastian Green, Simmeon Small, Jamaal Smith, Jaiden Harris, LaBrayden Thompson, Cooper Cage, Dreyvon McClatchey, Baris Moore, Grayson Kuefner, Frank Jackson, Derrick Ross, Brixton Morris, and Ethan Lee.

“They were focused pretty much the whole tournament. Playing on Thursday, then having one day off, then losing somebody, that sort of stuff, but they stepped up and played really good, were focused the whole time,” Heady said. “Brixton and Drey, our two bigs, really helped out getting rebounds and going up with the ball, that sort of stuff.”

In a year when lots of kids were in eLearning programs, motivation can be an obstacle. Heady spoke on how sport can often be a catalyst for kids to perform well in school.

Grades were reviewed and monitored every week, and any time a student acted up, it was reported to the coaches. In this case, that didn’t happen once.

“At tryouts we talked about them being student-athletes, and student comes first. Every day or every other day we would go over grades. I would go over them, check it out, and make sure there wasn’t any failing kids … There was consequences for acting up in class, which I had none. And we just set those expectations at the beginning of the season … a lot of them use it to motivates themselves, you know, ‘I got to get my grades up, or I can’t play,’ you know,” Heady said.

Pulling off sports in a pandemic is a feat within itself, but winning a championship in the middle of it is extra special.