Kokomo sets the reset button again

It’s another year with another first-year head coach for the Wildkats, and this year’s coach is set to turn the team around after only securing seven wins in the past two years.

Haley Cook-Peckinpaugh, a 2014 graduate of Hamilton High School, is up for the challenge. The main focus, she said, is to instill some positivity into the program. Developing a new identity is key in order to bring back the tradition of greatness at Kokomo.

Though she’s only been here for a couple of months, Cook-Peckinpaugh likes what she’s seen for the girls so far.

“These girls work harder than any girls I’ve ever coached. They are very hungry to win and be successful, and that’s going to allow us to have a really successful season if they keep that hard work up,” she said.

After a couple of down years, it’s important for leaders to emerge for the Wildkats now, she said. With a strong freshmen class coming in, Cook-Peckinpaugh needs players to step up.

“Also what I’ve seen is a lot of leadership from not just our upperclassmen but our underclassmen as well. We have a really good freshmen class. It’s very talented, so making sure that we instill that just because you’re a freshman doesn’t mean you can’t be a leader. So our team dynamic is one of the best that I’ve seen in a really long time,” Cook-Peckinpaugh said.

The depth of the team this season is one of the strengths the Wildkats will have to lean on in order to have success, she said. There are nine players Cook-Peckinpaugh feels comfortable playing. She said having nine players on a varsity basketball team that can all play at a high level is unheard of.

Her youth allows her to connect to the players on a new level since in the not-so-recent past she was lacing her shoes up as well. Although she’s only been at Kokomo for a very short time, she said the relationships she’s built with the players are already “unmatched.”

“They respond very well. They work very hard for me. They respect me and the coaching staff, so it’s very important for me to build those relationships because without them fully buying into the program it’s hard to have a successful one,” Cook-Peckinpaugh said.

It will take some doing, but Cook-Peckinpaugh said the goals are already at sectionals-level. She likes to set high goals and thinks it’s tangible to turn the program around as quickly as she hopes.

“These girls, with the amount of hard work that they’ve put in and the amount of dedication they have to this program, I think that anything is possible with this team. If you peak at the right time, I think we can do anything that we set our minds to,” she said.

It’s getting better each day. The depth of the team will help them run-and-gun, and Cook-Peckinpaugh said she’s honored to be at Kokomo and relishes the opportunity.

“It is the best opportunity I could ask for. I am very thankful to be at Kokomo, and I think that being at Kokomo is a great opportunity for me and for me to grow and for us to grow as a program,” she said. “I really want this program to flourish, and I think that we can with the group we have for the next couple years. And I’m excited for everything we’re going to accomplish.”

The Wildkats' first game is set for Nov. 11 at Taylor at 7:30 p.m.