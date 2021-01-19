Kokomo seniors anxious to debut new softball stadium

After the 2020 softball season was canceled, four Kokomo seniors are anxious to debut a state-of-the-art new stadium in their final season.

But it doesn’t matter what field they’re on. The seniors have built the program for four years and come prepared to represent no matter where they’re playing, according to senior Baileigh Keesling-Mayer.

“I already took pride in the team from the start, so really it doesn’t matter what field we’re on. It’s still our field,” she said. “But I definitely wish I wasn’t graduating this year. It definitely feels like we accomplished a lot, and we worked for [the new stadium].”

Keesling-Mayer said the stadium is a reflection of the seniors’ legacies and hard work put into the program and is happy it will serve as a mecca for more Kokomo softball players down the line.

While still under construction, the home side of the stadium is done. Inside, there are batting cages both upstairs and downstairs for players to practice. The home dugout is complete, and construction continues on the away bleachers. The facility remains on pace to be completed in April when the Wildkats host their first game.

The team hopes to play with better team chemistry this season, which they’ve built up during the unusually long offseason due to COVID-19. Hopes are high for 2021.

“I think we’re going to play well, but playing as a team more is what we’re really trying to accomplish. I mean, we have this nice new field and new stadium, but playing together as one would be big,” Senior Sarah Stonebraker said. “We want to win 20 games. That’s always been a big goal for us.”

Excitement for the season is also met with sadness, as the seniors are rounding third on their time at Kokomo High School. This final run for the seniors will be a meaningful one, senior Jannessa Reece said, and she wants to cherish the time left with her teammates.

“I feel like I just want to get close to everybody, all my seniors and then all the younger [players] and just get them ready to lead like we are,” Reece said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

No one is more deserving of a new stadium than this senior class, according to Head Coach Mike Susong. He spoke on the seniors' outstanding leadership as representatives of the program, and his energy to get started was a high as any of the players’.

“The big thing with this senior class is they are just such great kids. I mean, they are always a good example for kids in the school. They all make good grades. They all do a good job. They’re good kids. They’re sweet. They’re nice, and they work hard. And they’ll run over you if they have to to score the winning run,” Susong said. “They’re such a great representative of what we want our program to be and what Kokomo High School is and what they can do for our youth.”

The new venue will be attractive for state championships, recruiting, and a treat for fans, he said. Susong is thrilled to have a nice new play to play and said he feels very blessed.

“We didn’t get to play at all last season, so that was taken away from them. So then to come back to this is really a great treat … We always talk about leaving a legacy at Kokomo High School, and I think this legacy is something that they can leave for future generations. It’s also a reflection of how much our administration and our school board, our superintendent, how invested they are in the girls. You know, we have a nice place for the boys to play downtown, and it’s fabulous. And they wanted to make sure our girls had a comparable place to play,” Susong said.

Whether it’s batting practice, on-field activities, or traveling between games, senior Malori Nichols said she’ll count every moment, tough or not, and enjoy the time she has left with the Wildkats.

“I’d say just trying to make it to every practice and play 100 percent to our capabilities. Just play hard, have fun, and enjoy every moment that we can enjoy out there,” Nichols said.

The 2021 season will begin March 20 at Eastern, and the Wildkats will debut their stadium with a home opener against Taylor on April 7.

“This is so nice, I mean you are not going to find a place like this in the state of Indiana for a high school team. You’re just not,” Susong said.